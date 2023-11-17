Fans swoon over Seventeen Mingyu’s look for Bulgari in latest magazine pictorial: “You made me fall in love” 

UhSeventeen Mingyu will be featured on the cover of upcoming December's issue of Cosmopolitan Korea. While the official issue is yet to be released, both Mingyu and Cosmopolitan Korea shared the first looks via their official Instagram accounts.

In the pictures, the K-pop star is wearing exclusive Bulgari collections.

For the December issue of Cosmopolitan Korea, along with luxury jewelry collections, Seventeen Mingyu is wearing an array of stylish outfits. After the images surfaced on the internet, fans have gone crazy over his new look. According to the comments, they believe that the K-pop star has made them fall in love. A few of them said:

Fans in awe of Seventeen Mingyu's new look for Cosmopolitan Korea

Seventeen Mingyu is known for his looks and multiple roles in the group as a rapper, sub-vocalist, visual, and Face of the Group. In addition to being a K-pop idol, working for various luxury fashion and beauty brands has also contributed to his global popularity.

He has worked for high-end brands like Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Lancôme, Gucci, and many more.

Seventeen Mingyu appeared on the cover of a local fashion magazine wearing Louis Vuitton ensembles from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection. He has also done endorsements for the cosmetics brand like Lancôme, including a collaboration with Elle Magazine Korea.

The K-pop artist is also the face of one of the most internationally popular Korean skincare brands, Innisfree.

Many have noticed Mingyu sporting luxury clothes from brands like Tom Ford, Raf Simons, Romantic Crown, Visvim, Mahagrid, and NoManual.

In addition to this, Seventeen Mingyu was the first Korean to be appointed as a brand ambassador for Gucci in 2019. He also produced an exclusive collection with the luxury house.

For the latest magazine pictorial, Mingyu is wearing jewelry from two special collections of Bulgari such as Serenity Collection and B.zero 1 Collection. Both collections are very special as they are inspired by the rich history of the luxury jewelry brand.

The Bulgari Serenity Collection is known for its Serpenti collection, which features a serpent-shaped dial and a pink sapphire cabochon.

On the other hand, the Bulgari B.zero1 Collection is known for its distinctive spiral design that is a metaphor for the harmony of past, present, and future and is inspired by the Colosseum in Rome.

Seventeen Mingyu was seen wearing multiple pieces from these two collections from Bulgari for Cosmopolitan Korea.

After seeing the new looks of the K-pop artist, fans are saying that they have already ordered the new December issue of the magazine. As per the fans, along with the jewelry set, they also want their favorite K-pop idol.

Some of Mingyu's recent works are April Shower (Live): A track from 2023, and God of Music: A track from SEVENTEEN's album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. Official MVs of both are available on YouTube.