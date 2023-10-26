"Sorry CARATs": SEVENTEEN's Mingyu’s post on Weverse over his temporary group activities halt announcement leaves fans emotional

On October 26, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced that the member would be taking a break from group activities for some time due to his persistent health issues.

The God of Music singer has been experiencing a “sudden and crippling lower back pain", and as per the doctor's advice, the 97-liner K-pop idol will be absent from SEVENTEEN’s scheduled activities for the week and then assume his activities as much as his health allows him throughout the promotion period.

Post PLEDIS Entertainment's statement, the 97-liner K-pop idol took to Weverse to apologize to CARATs with a simple "Sorry CARATs".

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu’s fans send him sweet "get well soon" messages as the singer halts activities temporarily

PLEDIS Entertainment revealed in their detailed statement that SEVENTEEN's Mingyu suddenly experienced "crippling lower back pain" and upon being examined thoroughly, the doctor revealed the SUPER singer must go easy with his schedule and take ample rest.

Hence, he would be halting his activities temporarily and have his recovery process monitored by medical professionals till he is fully recovered and the agency will monitor the 97-liner idol's health. The HOT singer will miss out on music shows and the fan sign event scheduled for this week.

PLEDIS Entertainment has requested CARAT's understanding and ensured they will spare no effort in nursing him back to health. They will provide an update on when the Darling singer will resume his activities.

Understandably, CARATs have sent sweet and supportive "get well soon" messages for the 97-liner K-pop idol.

Notably, SEVENTEEN's members also commented on SEVENTEEN's Mingyu’s post and consoled him, and wished him a speedy recovery. The group's leader S.Coups wrote, "Let's not be sick, health always comes first". S.Coups is currently recuperating and is on a temporary break from group activities.

DK wrote: "Let's get well soon Mingyu ya, cheer up."

On October 23, SEVENTEEN returned with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN along with the title track God of Music. Previously, Vernon had revealed that this particular comeback was taxing on all the members and CARATs are hoping members don't overwork themselves and take ample rest between schedules.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu revealed he is planning on filming a dance challenge with BTS' Jungkook

On October 24, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu hosted a Weverse live where he revealed that he is planning on filming new dance challenges on TikTok with BTS’ Jungkook.

The Darling singer revealed that after filming SEVEN, SUPER, and 3D, they will do a dance challenge battle where they will shoot for the God of Music dance challenge. God of Music is the title track of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu has revealed that he sent 50 choreography videos to BTS's maknae, Jungkook. He also mentioned that Jungkook, who is not only his fellow labelmate but also a close friend, is putting in extensive effort to prepare for this challenge. As soon as Jungkook feels ready, the two of them will proceed to film the dance challenge video.

They are also part of the same friend circle - 97-liner K-pop idols - The8 and DK of SEVENTEEN, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, GOT7's BamBam and Yugyeom, and NCT’s Jaehyun.