"The off shoulder man": Fans go gaga over SEVENTEEN Mingyu's bare muscular arms in his recent Instagram post

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu had the K-pop world at his feet once again after he flaunted his bare muscular arms in his recent post of Instagram.

As the star hadn’t posted anything for over a month, fans had been waiting on what kind of update his next post will bring, and what he posted was worth the wait.

Posted in a series of five slides, the very first slide had fans squealing as Mingyu casually only revealed one arm in a modern fashionable outfit. Seeing this, fans couldn't shut up about how huge his arms were.

This post was uploaded by him on August 31, 2023.

"His arms are huge!": SEVENTEEN's Kim Mingyu has fans' jaws dropped over his Instagram post

SEVENTEEN member Mingyu's Instagram posts have a ritual of going viral every time. Every new post has fans trending the photo on various platforms while assuming the back-story of it.

Recently, his latest post went viral on social media for all kinds of different reasons. As most of his posts become fan-favorites because of his attractive looks, this one slightly deflected from the topic.

Apart from his looks, his arm muscles caught attention. The post displayed Mingyu sitting in a restaurant and casually posing for a photo.

He is seen donning a signature K-pop style outfit with a black vest, an over-jacket with only one sleeve in use and the other hand freely hanging around non-sleeved.

As the non-sleeved hand was in the front side of the photo’s view, fans couldn’t help but notice Mingyu’s shoulder, tricep, and bicep muscles. Completing this look was a blue cap on his head.

Everybody in the K-pop community is aware about Mingyu’s extraordinary personality, as he has the perfect build, tall stature, and a charismatic face.

He is also one of those artists who works out often to keep in shape and keep his muscles bulging and pumping. As not many idols’ musculature is built this way, fans find this to be another one of the top reasons to stan Mingyu.

Let’s see what fans had to say about this muscular Fire singer:

A total of five photos were posted by the SEVENTEEN star in which the first two showcase him in the above-mentioned pose with his phone in his hand. The third slide is a random selfie video of himself, the fourth slide seems like a continuance of the third, but additionally displays the food on his table too.

The fifth and last slide is another goofy video of him that showcases his cute side.

One of his previous posts had also captivated the fans when he had posted a similar photo to the latest ones, featuring him topless in a swimming pool. Fans couldn’t stop swooning over his fit and built physique. One of the other posts was also similar, which had even provoked his comparison to Taylor Swift’s songs.

Mingyu's group SEVENTEEN is all set to make a professional comeback in October, giving them a chance to see more of the star as well as his other group members.

Fans are extremely excited about the upcoming project and cannot wait to groove to the tunes of SEVENTEEN.