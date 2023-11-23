Fans swoon over Seventeen Mingyu’s latest campaign pictorial: “Thank god i am living in the same timeline” 

Cosmopolitan Korea recently shared a few pictures of Seventeen Mingyu from the cover of the upcoming December issue of the magazine brand. After witnessing the new pictorials of the K-pop artist, fans were eagerly waiting for the issue to officially see the public release. After a long wait, fans have finally got their hands on the December issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

With the physical issue of the magazine, Cosmopolitan Korea has gifted the fans with various attractive postcards of Seventeen Mingyu along with an exclusive interview. Fans have shared the pictures of Mingyu from the postcards while completing his visuals on the cards. One fan commented on X (formerly Twitter):

"thank god i’m living in the same timeline as mingyu"

Fans are obsessed with new postcards of Seventeen Mingyu from the December issue of Cosmopolitan Korea

Seventeen Mingyu has gained huge popularity in the entertainment industry as well as in the fashion industry. He appeared on the covers of various local fashion magazines and participated in fashion shows. In March 2023, he was featured on the cover of L'Officiel Philippines, where he talked about his style philosophy. And now he has been featured in Cosmopolitan Korea in collaboration with Bulgari.

Cosmopolitan Korea has also released an exclusive interview with the artist where he talked about his looks and passion for serving social causes. In the interview, Mingyu mentioned how his group Seventeen is associated with the UNESCO Youth Forum. They also work with other organizations like Good Neighbors, Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, and the Korean National Commission for UNESCO.

One of the main reasons Seventeen Mingyu has gained a wide fanbase is due to his kind nature in addition to his visuals as a K-pop idol. For Cosmopolitan Korea's December issue, Mingyu is wearing some of the stunning jewelry pieces from two iconic Bulgari collections, the Serenity Collection and the B.zero 1 Collection.

Fans are completely smitten by the new photos of Seventeen Mingyu in the magazine and postcards. According to the fans, Mingyu never fails to impress, but this photoshoot is on another level! Fans are saying that he looks very confident in the pictures which has only elevated the beauty of the photoshoot more.

Here are some of the X posts on Mingyu where fans are praising him for his latest visuals and supporting him.

Mingyu's success in the fashion world is not surprising, given his visuals and fashion sense. He is known for his sporty style and his ability to pull off a variety of looks, from heavy leather jackets to classic black vests.

The December issue of Cosmopolitan Korea is available for purchase via various platforms like eBay with a price range between $21.99 to $88.99. Stay tuned for more updates about Seventeen Mingyu and other K-pop idols!