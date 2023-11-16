Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu calling his recent Cosmopolitan stint as “THE HOTTEST PHOTOSHOOT”

Seventeen's Mingyu stirred a powerful emotional response across the internet with the recent release of his photo shoot in collaboration with Cosmopolitan Korea and Bvlgari. Widely recognized and appreciated for his striking visuals in the K-pop community, Mingyu, now sporting a short hair look, stole the spotlight with his mesmerizing toned muscles and outfits.

This photo shoot, part of the collaboration between Cosmopolitan Korea and Bvlgari, showcased the idol in a perfect light, prompting fans on the internet to dub it his "HOTTEST PHOTOSHOOT EVER."

"Unbelievable" SEVENTEEN's Mingyu breaks the internet with his visuals

On November 14, 2023, SEVENTEEN achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first K-pop group to have its dedicated stage at the UNESCO global forum. As impactful youth icons, they were officially invited to share their journey and influence with the global youth. This event was executed with utmost respect and professionalism, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Just a day later, on November 15, 2023, member Mingyu surprised fans with an all-new and unexpected photoshoot. Earlier in the month, he had collaborated with Calvin Klein, the brand that also features his K-pop best friend Jungkook as their brand ambassador. Mingyu once again successfully turned heads worldwide with his visuals in this photo shoot.

The Seventeen star graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Korea's December edition, photographed by fashion photographer Ahn Jooyoung. Titled "DANCING WITH BVLGARI," the edition emphasized the use of jewelry. Styling was executed by Lee Min-gyu, with fashion direction from Lee Byung-ho, art direction by Byun Eun-ji, and set design by Jeon Su-in. The beauty aspect was curated by hairstylist Jung-ho and makeup artist Son Ga-yeon.

Released photos and videos from this collaboration featured Mingyu in five distinct outfits, each adorned with selected jewelry from the Bvlgari Serpenti collection. The collaboration yielded a captivating array of visuals, showcased through both photos and videos. Accompanying the shoot was a candid interview.

Mingyu donned a total of five distinctive outfits, each a testament to his style and the essence of the collaboration. First in line was a striking brown heavy leather jacket, where he confidently posed from both front and back angles, revealing not only the impeccable front details but also his well-defined chest and back muscles, leaving fans in awe.

Following this, he graced the scene in a black fur outfit with 3/4th sleeves, adopting alluring poses while lying on the floor, creating a visually compelling close-up shot. Another highlight was a decoratively textured ensemble, featuring brown leather pants paired with a grainy-colored shirt, expertly captured from a long-angle perspective.

The fourth look showcased a classic black vest paired with black pants, captured with a standard front angle, emphasizing Mingyu's poised demeanor. Concluding this visual feast was a black leather jacket adorned with rhinestones, showcasing a regulated design texture. Mingyu added a touch of drama to this ensemble by delicately holding a burning rose in his hand.

Netizens collectively declared this as one of Mingyu's best photo shoots ever, appreciating the charismatic presence he exuded:

Amidst the acclaim, one particular answer from the beloved SEVENTEEN star in the interview resonated deeply. Mingyu expressed:

"I don't think that Seventeen 10 years ago and Seventeen 10 years later will change. We're a team that shines when thirteen members are on the stage. I hope that Seventeen is always with Seventeen."

This statement underscored the importance of his group in his life, despite the praise for his individuality. Even after breaking the internet with his solo photos, Mingyu's steadfast commitment to being acknowledged as a member of his group continues to win over fans every day.