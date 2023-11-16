"The sweetest thing ever": BTS' Jungkook's reaction goes viral after K-ARMYs surprise him in the most unique way at M Countdown

BTS' Jungkook and ARMYs continue to showcase their wholesome parasocial relationship. On November 16, Bangtan's maknae appeared on Mnet's M Countdown, one of Korea's biggest music show platforms. The 26-year-old singer is currently promoting his debut solo album, GOLDEN, which was released on November 3, 2023.

After successfully wrapping up the American leg of promotions, BTS' Jungkook landed in Korea a couple of days back to work on the Korean leg of promotions. The BTS singer landed on Mnet's M Countdown to perform songs from GOLDEN, including the slick and stylish title track, Standing Next To You.

However, the icing on the cake was ARMY's special surprise for BTS' Jungkook, which genuinely surprised him. As soon as he entered on stage, ARMYs surprised him by displaying seven Mnet M Countdown trophies with a wholesome message for him that read:

"Aye, What's up bro! Congrats for the seven trophies".

According to a video posted by @jeonjkloops, BTS' Jungkook couldn't hide his smile upon seeing the surprise by fans and graciously thanked Korean ARMYs who were present at the recording. Unsurprisingly, the video went viral amongst international ARMYs.

BTS' Jungkook snagged his second win for Standing Next To You on M Countdown

It is no secret that BTS' Jungkook and ARMYs share a special parasocial bond. A parasocial relationship is an extraordinary relationship between fans and an individual they do not know personally, mostly a celebrity or public figure. The relationship between BTS and ARMYs is wholesome, fun, and healthy, as depicted by both parties' love and respect for each other.

BTS' Jungkook has been spoiling fans with gifts like customized cookies and biscuits, Bangtan's merch, Calvin Klein merch, and GOLDEN-themed perfume with 24k gold flakes at M Countdown's pre-recording. Thus, ARMYs have left no stone unturned in giving the maknae a surprise.

They placed his seven M Countdown trophies from his previous solo wins for SEVEN and 3D and one for the title track Standing Next To You. The ARMYs even displayed a warm congratulatory message for the maknae. Visibly touched, the Euphoria singer was almost teary-eyed as he graciously thanked ARMYs for the surprise.

Notably, he bagged his second win for Standing Next To You on M Countdown, beating Stray Kids with 8,237 points. ARMYs were happy to give the golden maknae twin surprises on M Countdown.

Jungkook's fans pointed out it is lucky number 7 again. For those unversed, seven is Bangtan's special number, as they are a seven-member group who have survived the highs and lows of their decade-long illustrious career together. They even got the number 7 inked on their bodies to mark their 10th anniversary.

BTS' Jungkook will host another special event for ARMYs

On November 16, BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, announced another special event for ARMYs. The My You singer shared via Weverse that they will be holding an event to distribute gifts amongst fans to thank them for showing Bangtan's maknae love and support.

The event will happen on November 16 between 9 and 9.15 pm KST. Winners will be selected through a raffle to ensure fair play. Only fans with ARMY Membership holders who purchased the GOLDEN (Set) + GOLDEN (Weverse Album version) set from the Weverse Global shop can apply for the special presents from the golden maknae of BTS.

ARMYs can check Weverse for further details and conditions.