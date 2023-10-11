“There’s SO MUCH love in this”: Fans emotional as SEVENTEEN members give a shoutout to their leader, S.COUPS after winning BONSANG at 2023 TMAs

K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN stole the spotlight of their dedicated fans at the 2023 "Fact Music Awards," held on October 10, 2023. The ceremony was graced by the presence of numerous renowned K-pop celebrities, all of whom were vying for various awards.

Among this lineup, SEVENTEEN emerged triumphant, clinching the grand award of the night, the Daesang. This incredible achievement marked their second win of the evening, a testament to their dedication.

Fans comment on the adorable relationship between SEVENTEEN members (image via Twitter/kdrmgrl)

Notably, SEVENTEEN's leader, S.Coups, was unable to attend the ceremony due to a recent knee operation. However, his absence was deeply felt, as the group ensured his spirit was present throughout the night. They repeatedly mentioned his name and expressed their gratitude for his contribution during their heartfelt thank-you speech. It was a poignant moment, demonstrating their camaraderie.

In response, S.Coups reciprocated this sentiment with a heartfelt message on Weverse, following the win. This momentous evening not only celebrated SEVENTEEN's achievements but also showcased the spirit of unity within the group, making it a memorable event for both the members and the fanbase.

SEVENTEEN's affection for their leader S.COUPS leaves fans awe-ing

SEVENTEEN, the K-pop powerhouse that has been at the forefront of the music scene for several years, is on a mission to set records and leave their mark on awards ceremonies. Their latest achievement was at The Fact Music Awards (TMA), an annual South Korean music awards event dedicated to celebrating and recognizing outstanding accomplishments in the music industry.

Similar to many other award shows, TMA bestows grand prizes (Daesang) upon the industry's top artists. SEVENTEEN's momentous night included winning both the grand prize, Daesang and the Bonsang for "Artist of the Year." This dual victory was monumental for the group, marking them as only the second K-pop group, after BTS, to have claimed every Daesang award since TMA's establishment in 2018. The K-pop community applauded this milestone.

What made the night even more unforgettable was SEVENTEEN's spectacular performance of their songs FML and Super. Sweaty and exhilarated after their stage presence, they were honored with the award. In their acceptance speech, the members took turns expressing their gratitude. Mingyu, in particular, seized the microphone and spoke from the heart, extending their thanks to fans and sending a special shoutout to S.COUPS, their leader who couldn't be present.

In his speech, Mingyu said,

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It’s the 2023 Daesang, and we won because of you. I want to tell our member Coups, who couldn't be here today, that we won an award... Our members are working so hard and trying our best to put out the best music and the best performances for our Carats. Please look forward to it and give us lots of love. Thank you!" via Twitter/ svtranslation

This touching moment was reminiscent of Mingyu mentioning S.COUPS in their first Daesang acceptance speech, showing the group's deep bond and appreciation for their absent member. Wonwoo and Hoshi also took the opportunity to express their gratitude towards S.Coups.

Right on cue, after the heartfelt speeches, S.COUPS promptly posted on Weverse, saying,

"I'm so proud. I love you guys."

This act of support, despite his physical absence, demonstrated his connection with the group during this career-defining event.

The group and their bond were showered with comments:

SEVENTEEN thank leader S.COUPS at the TMA Awards (Image via Twitter/shuaranikaa)

TMA stands out for its multifaceted approach to awarding excellence in music. It factors in various elements, including digital music sales, fan votes, input from music industry experts, and specific criteria for each award category. This comprehensive approach ensures that artists' achievements across different facets of the music industry are acknowledged.

This moment touched the hearts of every CARAT fan, reinforcing the strong camaraderie among the group's members. It was a night of not only remarkable achievements but also unforgettable performances, bringing joy to all who witnessed it.