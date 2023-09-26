Minghao, a member of the prominent K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, widely recognized by his stage name The8, is set to grace the Balmain SS24 show with his presence at Paris Fashion Week. The event will be held near the Eiffel Tower on September 27, 2023. Fans across the world have expressed their excitement about this news and have extended their support to SEVENTEEN's Minghao.

The idol shared the news in his latest WeVerse post and said:

"I'm finally going to the Paris fashion show tomorrow. I will go and see a lot of pretty things and share them with you."

With this latest update, fans are expecting the artist to make a true fashion statement at the event. Several individuals took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the news and share their excitement about the idol's achievement.

"Blond Minghao in Paris Fashion Week": Fans express joy as SEVENTEEN's Minghao is set to attend the prestigious event

On September 26, 2023, Minghao departed for Balmain SS24 from the Incheon International Airport (ICN), accompanied by his fellow group member, Joshua. Minghao's (The8) outfit garnered attention from both fans and netizens.

Several individuals took to Twitter to react to the idol jetting off to the event and expressed their excitement about the same. They also shared that they were eager to see his look for Balmain SS24.

Fans and netizens are over the moon about Minghao (The8) and Joshua attending Paris Fashion Week, as they expect them to arrive at the event as true fashion icons.

More about Balmain SS24 and SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a popular South Korean band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group comprises 13 members, namely Jeonghan, Joshua, S.Coups, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8 (Minghao), Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group has garnered a large global fanbase since its debut on May 26, 2015, and is recognized internationally for its music and performances.

In 2022, the group became the first K-pop artist to win Push Performance of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. In 2023, they were nominated in two categories: Best K-Pop and Group of the Year at the MTV VMAs.

Balmain's SS24 show recently made headlines after over 50 pieces from the collection were stolen just days before the event. Despite this setback, Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, assured that the show will continue as planned.

The Balmain SS24 show at Paris Fashion Week is scheduled to be held near the Eiffel Tower on September 27, 2023.