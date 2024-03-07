NewJeans' look for the Billboard Women in Music 2024 stuns fans: "ICONS OF THEIR GENERATION"

On March 7, 2024, NewJeans attended the Billboard Women in Music 2024 and stole the whole show with their visuals and performance. The internet is talking about how amazing the girl K-pop group was at the event and how they deserve more love from the global audience. In addition, fans are thrilled to see the group win an award at the Billboard Women in Music 2024.

On the same day, Billboard and many other media outlets shared photos of the K-pop group from the event, which went viral quickly. Billboard has also shared many clips of the girls performing at the event via their Instagram handle, and people are amazed by them. Netizens are saying that they are this generation's best girl K-pop group.

People are obsessed with the new look of NewJeans at the Billboard Women in Music 2024

It has just been two years since NewJeans officially joined the K-pop market, and yet they are already dominating the market with their singing and dancing skills and their visuals. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein are very talented, and their fans are always waiting to see their new looks on social media.

Their attendance at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event amazed not only the K-pop fans but every audience member as they shouted for the group to show their support for them. Most importantly, their Super Shy and ETA performance at the event in school dress outfits won the hearts of everyone.

Their school uniform look impressed fans, who flooded the internet with praise. In BillBoard's shared photos and videos, the members of NewJeans wore white and blue school uniforms with strip patterns. Minji and Hyein styled their outfits with coats, while others simply opted for ties and tops.

Many fans congratulated NewJeans on winning the Group of the Year Award at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event. In over nine years, the group became the first girl K-pop group to achieve this award.

Here are some of the comments from Instagram posts by Billboard and X posts where people are appreciating the group and the members' presence at the event:

The host of the Billboard Women in Music red carpet, Lilly Singh, interviewed the girl group and asked about their touring plan. In response, Danielle said they cannot reveal much, but they are preparing and practicing hard and can't wait to share their new song soon.