NewJeans' Minji's look for the Chanel SS24 Haute Couture collection stuns fans: "The prettiest girl to ever exist"

NewJeans' Minji recently sported outfits from the Chanel SS24 Haute Couture collection and fans are obsessing over her new looks, as the photos started making rounds on the internet. W Korea shared the pictorials of the singer along with a short video clip on February 26, 2024, via their official Instagram handle.

It hasn't been long since the photos were shared on social media platforms, and yet within a short period, netizens are going crazy over the visuals. They are impressed by NewJeans' Minji's work with Chanel and have even deemed her to be the perfect match for the brand.

People are loving the new visuals of NewJeans' Minji for the Chanel SS24 collection (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

Netizens are obsessing over the new visuals of NewJeans' Minji for Chanel

It has been a year since NewJeans' Minji became the global ambassador for luxury fashion brand Chanel. The 19-year-old has since then never ceased to impress her fans with her looks in the brand's outfits.

As a Chanel representative, the singer had graced the cover of ELLE Korea's March 2023 issue. In addition to that, she was also seen wearing Chanel jewelry at the brand's Paris Fashion Week show. Minji represents the luxury brand across multiple categories including beauty, fashion, watches, and jewelry.

The NewJeans member recently donned the luxury brand for their brand new SS24 Haute Couture collection. In the new pictorials shared by W Korea, the K-pop artist is seen wearing various outfits from the collection starting from a hooded coat to a white top and long denim skirt.

Minji's new look is getting many compliments and praises from fans, with some even naming her the 'IT girl' and the official goddess of Chanel. Let's have a look at some of these X posts from fans where they are admiring Minji's visuals in Paris.

NewJeans' second EP, Get Up, was released on July 21, 2023. The album contains six songs including, three title songs, a prologue track, an interlude track, and an epilogue track. They also released their first remix album, NJWMX, on December 19, 2023. All of these are currently available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

As per various news outlets, it is speculated that NewJeans' comeback might happen in April 2024. However, nothing is official yet and fans will have to wait for further confirmation.