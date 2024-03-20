BTS member Jungkook's album title track, Standing Next to You, has now spent over 19 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has extended its record as the longest-charted track by a Korean solo artist on the chart.

Jungkook has shown his vocal and performing prowess as a member of the K-pop group and a solo artist, demonstrating a huge fan following through his commercial success on international music charts.

On November 3, the BTS maknae dropped his highly anticipated solo album GOLDEN with the title track Standing Next to You. The song and its music video captivated many fans' hearts upon its release on different music service platforms.

On November 14, Standing Next to You topped two different charts: Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart, while it ranked No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100. According to the chart dated March 23, 2024, the GOLDEN track ranked 88 on Billboard Hot 100 this week, making it the song's 19th consecutive week on the chart.

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You spends 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 as the longest-charting song by K-soloist

Jungkook made his solo debut with the song Seven featuring Latto on July 14. He broke the internet by charting on international charts like Spotify Global Top Songs Chart, iTunes, and more. The song garnered over 15 million streams on Spotify, setting an unprecedented record as the first male artist to have this huge first-day stream on the platform.

Seven debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Global 200, and Global Excl. The U.S. chart marks his name in history as the first Korean soloist to simultaneously rank No. 1 on three charts. The song surpassed one billion streams within three months of its release, becoming the fastest to achieve this feat on Spotify, surpassing Miley Cyrus.

He released his first solo album, GOLDEN, in full English language, featuring artists like DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Jack Harlow, and Latto. The titular tune of the album, Standing Next to You, is currently ranked No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has spent 19 weeks on the chart, making it the longest-charting K-pop song by a Korean solo act. As per a user on Twitter, the Euphoria singer has not left the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending 67 weeks ever since his debut due to the success of Seven alongside Standing Next to You.

Jungkook's latest update on his military service role

Jungkook recently took to the fan community app Weverse, updating his fans and followers about his daily activities and assuring them he was doing well.

The BTS member revealed that one of his everyday duties included cooking for the battalions at the military base camp. A former soldier shared his experience on social media and claimed to have done the same duty during his service. Jungkook revealed that the job was extremely difficult, requiring him to wake up two hours before the soldiers and prepare three meals daily.

Jungkook was among the last few members of BTS, including Jimin, to enlist in the military on December 12, 2023.