Former soldier shares details of the duties of a cook in the military after BTS' Jungkook reveals his new role in his division

BTS Jungkook recently shared an update on his military life on Weverse, which cheered his fandom on March 16, 2024. The 26-year-old musician from South Korea posted on the mobile app and web platform created by South Korean entertainment company HYBE that he has been faring well in the military.

In his recent post, the musician revealed that one of his daily duties in the military camp was to cook for the battalion. An X user (@kazuzagguk) shared that a former soldier had confessed how tiring the job role of a cook is in the South Korean military. According to a fellow soldier, soldiers with assigned cooking duties must wake up two hours before others and begin their preparation.

"This is the confession of a former soldier, he shares his experiences about KP. On weekdays, there are no weekends, he wakes up 1/2 hour early to prepare food, cook and wash dishes, and when he breaks he has to go into the kitchen and prepare lunch and when he breaks at noon, he works and prepares dinner, after everything is finished, then he can rest. This is a very difficult job, but it seems like Jungkook really enjoys it, for us it is his comfort during his military service."

Netizens share details about military cooks in the Republic of Korean Army.

Jungkook's latest duty as a military cook in the Republic of Korean Army has baffled his fandom

Jungkook's new update on March 16, 2024, was a nice change of pace for his supporters, who had been without news from him since he and Park Jimin enlisted on December 12, 2023, except for his single-word Weverse post on January 17, 2024, when he declared "Unity" after completing his military training.

After learning that Jungkook has been performing the tiresome and grueling duties of a cook at his military base, fans were concerned for his well-being. Reportedly, fans were boggled by the thoughts of the artist working day in and day out without any leaves, preparing meals for over 200 soldiers three times a day.

The Korea Herald had reported that as per the statement of an individual claiming her son works as a military cook at a base close to Seoul, they work continuously from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day-to-day responsibilities include photographing the meals served to soldiers and officers, organizing ingredients, unloading food from trucks, and cleaning up afterward.

According to military experts, there should be two chefs for every 150 men in a battalion/unit or smaller army groups. This contrasts with the South Korean Navy and Air Force, who employ four chefs for every 150 soldiers.

Furthermore, The Korea Herald reported that a presidential internet petition demanded a single day of relaxation for military cooks in early March 2021, one month before the first reports of inadequate meals for conscripts appeared. In the letter, the petitioner stated that military chefs were not allowed to participate in training or guard duties and were only granted a few days off every three months.

Hence, fans are perplexed that Jungkook is the only one holding down the fort at his base, along with one more cook. However, if the X user's (@kazuzagguk) post has anything to assure the fandom then Jungkook "seems" to have been "really enjoying" his cooking detail at the base.

It goes on to say that Jungkook would somehow find comfort in his new responsibilities as a South Korean soldier, given that the musician has a fondness for cooking and was frequently spotted sharing recipes on Weverse, even cooking in front of his fans during his live broadcasts.

BTS member Jungkook isn't the only artist who has been bestowed with such obligations. Earlier, EXO member D.O. was given kitchen duties during his military service, according to information disclosed by a South Korean Army colleague on August 6, 2019. Furthermore, SM Entertainment later verified this information.

BTS' global pop star Jeon Jungkook was reportedly deployed in the 5th Infantry Unit alongside his friend and bandmate Park Jimin. Both artists are set to be discharged from their mandatory conscription in June 2025.