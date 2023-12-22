"ORGANIC KING": Fans ecstatic as Jungkook’s “GOLDEN” becomes the most streamed BTS solo album on YouTube

On December 22, 2023, BTS Jungkook's first-ever full solo album, GOLDEN, became the most streamed album on YouTube among BTS members, surpassing over 997 million streams on the music service platform within two months of its release.

Jungkook has proven his vocal prowess with his solo music by dominating multiple international music charts in the second half of 2023. Also, the singer has been receiving a lot of love from listeners and fans ever since making his solo debut in July.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to celebrate this remarkable milestone and express their happiness. A fan on the X said, “Organic King.”

"Congratulations to the golden boy": ARMYs celebrate as Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes the most streamed solo album by a BTS member on YouTube

Jungkook made his solo debut on July 15, with the hit single Seven featuring American Latto accumulating over 15 million streams on Spotify on the first day of its release. He dropped his highly anticipated album GOLDEN on November 3, with the titular track Standing Next to You.

The 3D singer's album GOLDEN has now achieved over 997 million streams on YouTube Music, surpassing all other solo albums by BTS members on the platform. It is a memorable achievement for all the listeners and fans, as it only took 50 days for the Euphoria singer to accumulate such a huge number of streams.

Fans took to social media to enjoy this delightful moment, expressing their happiness.

Previously, GOLDEN also crossed over 2 billion streams on Spotify, making it the fastest album by an Asian artist and also the first by a K-pop artist to achieve this feat. Proving his enormous impact on the audience, Jungkook's GOLDEN has also become the No. 1 best-selling album in the United States, surpassing K-pop group Stray Kids’ 5-Stars.

Jungkook's award-winning journey

Marking his much-awaited debut this year, the BTS maknae has bagged multiple international awards. On September 12, he received the Song of the Summer award for his digital single Seven feat. Latto, making him the first male K-pop soloist to bag an award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

He has achieved many awards at the Billboard Music Awards as a BTS member, and with his popular debut single, he also became the first Korean solo artist to receive an award this decade. The Still With You singer received the Top Global K-pop Song award at the Billboard Music Awards this year.

Seven feat. Latto also bagged the Best K-pop and Best Song category awards at the 2023 MTV European Music Awards on November 6.