"He's so precious": Fans react to a Content creator sharing BTS' Jungkook's arrangements for ARMYs visiting a popular restaurant in Gangnam

Jungkook of BTS is receiving praise from fans for his kind gesture towards ARMY, as he asked a Gangnam restaurant owner to treat his fans well if they visit the restaurant. A content creator who goes by Your Korean Friend Angoo on YouTube visited a popular restaurant in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea, that the 3D singer recommended.

On January 25, the content creator dropped a vlog showing her experience at the said restaurant. She revealed that the owner cared for them as they were fans of BTS. They wondered how, and that's when the owner opened up about Jungkook, requesting him to take special care of his fans. He provided the guests with free drinks and a traditional-style dessert, leaving the fans in awe.

The clips from the vlog recently went viral on social media as fans couldn't help but compliment Jungkook for his thoughtful gesture. A user on X said, "He's so precious."

“BEST FRIEND”: Fans in awe as a Content creator shares BTS' Jungkook's arrangements for ARMYs visiting a popular restaurant in Gangnam

Content creator: Your Korean Friend Angoo and her friend visited the popular barbecue restaurant Sokuri in Gangnam, which was suggested by the BTS member Jungkook. She has been openly supporting them, and as she is known as the food and travel creator, she often visits places visited or recommended by the K-pop group to share her experience with her fellow fans.

They ordered everything that the idol had presumably tried at the restaurant, including frozen pork belly barbecue, kimchi rolled noodles, and cheonggukjang. During his visit, the 3D singer kindly made arrangements for ARMYs as he requested the owner to take care of them.

In the video, the restaurant owner praised the Standing Next to You singer for his good manners and gave some surprises to the fans for free. The content creator revealed that ARMYs get a Highball drink, makgeolli, with red bean shaved ice cream on the house. The service surprised them as the owner did not leave any room for regrets.

The clips from the video started swirling on the internet, and fans expressed their thoughts on the Seven singers' generous arrangements for ARMYs. Many revealed missing the singer as he currently serves in the military, while others highlighted how BTS treats their fans like best friends, as the singer spoiled them with a surprise.

The content creator also shared photos of the wall that displayed autographs of K-pop idols visiting the restaurant. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and Hoshi, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, and the BTS maknae Jungkook were the ones who visited.

The GOLDEN singer enlisted in the military to fulfill his national duties on December 12, 2023, with his fellow band member Jimin.

