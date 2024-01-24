"Jimin and Jungkook were glued together 24/7": A netizen's alleged claim on the BTS members leaves fans in awe

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are all over social media at the moment, as fans cannot stop talking about their heartwarming bond. On January 22, a netizen claimed their acquaintance’s son was apparently training in the military with the BTS members. They shared some alleged information about them, which has sent the idols' fans into a frenzy.

Known for their wholesome friendship, the Yet to Come singers enlisted in the military through the buddy system which allows two friends or associates to serve their mandatory conscription together. A comment regarding the same, made by the netizen, went viral on X, and fans could not stop talking about it. According to @jk_jm_59_60 on X, as per the OP's trainee acquaintance,

“Jimin and Jungkook were glued together 24/7”

Expand Tweet

“Jikook babies”: Fans ecstatic as netizen's alleged claim about BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook goes viral

A South Korean netizen claimed that their acquaintance’s son was a trainee along with the BTS duo in the military. According to the netizen, both members allegedly stuck together throughout their training period, thereby displaying their bond.

The netizen further revealed that, during a training session where the soldiers had to race, Jimin was allegedly placed at rank 3, while Jungkook could not participate due to an injury. According to @acesjikook on the X, the netizen wrote,

“The story of Jimin Jungkook's training camp, which is a little late. I heard about it from an acquaintance's son who also received training. Jimin and Jungkook are always together. Jimin 3rd place in running! Jungkook is hurt so he can't run.”

Furthermore, they allegedly said the FACE singer approached the trainee and initiated a conversation. The netizen said,

"Jimin approaches first, talks to me, smiles. Every time I call, Jimin hyung, Jimin hyung. They say it was Jimin's Moose haha"

Expand Tweet

This has led to a massive wave of reactions from fans, as they shared their excitement and happiness on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s military journey

The two members of the septet began their military service on December 12, 2023. On January 15, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that they had concluded their five-week basic military training. Snaps from the graduation ceremony went viral on social media, where Jimin is seen posing alongside his father. Meanwhile, Jungkook was seen posing with his fellow military trainees.

Expand Tweet

The Like Crazy singer received the Honor of Exemplary, an accolade from the Chief of Division, and was chosen as the "best trainee" in his unit. He was also given the benefit of receiving an early promotion, as well as a four-night vacation that he can use at his home base due to the honor.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here