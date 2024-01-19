“Don’t make me cry right now”: Fans get emotional after BTS’ Jungkook’s brother posts his picture from recruit training graduation day

Jungkook's brother, Jeon Jung-hyun, shared a surprising update for the BTS ARMY on January 19, 2024. Using his Instagram handle @scopxowl, he posted a picture of his younger brother from his military graduation ceremony on January 17, 2024.

Despite being infrequently seen on social media and having a limited number of posts, Jungkook's hyung has become a reliable source for updates on the BTS star's military journey, much to the delight of fans.

Expand Tweet

This instance wasn't the first time he provided such updates, and the ARMY expressed immense gratitude for this single picture that stirred their emotions, especially considering the fans hadn't seen their beloved maknae for days.

"Everyone say thank you," Jungkook's brother provides ARMYs with an update from his recruit training graduation ceremony

BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook celebrated their graduation from their respective military training units on January 17, 2024, recognizing their outstanding performances. The graduation ceremonies of RM and V gained widespread traction, with photos and videos circulating all across the internet. In contrast, Jimin's graduation ceremony also received coverage a few days later. Surprisingly, the youngest member's graduation ceremony did not enjoy the same level of visibility.

Expand Tweet

Unlike his fellow members, no pictures or videos from his graduation ceremony were available, and no official announcement had been made either. To everyone's delight, Jungkook took matters into his own hands, confirming his graduation by posting a simple yet powerful message on his Weverse account by writing a single word, "Unity"(a salutation cry of the Korean military).

This proactive move by the GOLDEN maknae of BTS touched the hearts of fans, who had been eagerly awaiting updates, especially since he had been regularly communicating with them through Weverse live sessions before his enlistment.

Without updates directly from Jungkook, his brother, Jung-hyun, stepped in and shared a snapshot of the graduation ceremony on Instagram. The photo depicted the star in a full military uniform, standing tall and proud, with the words "24.1.17" embedded on the image itself, denoting the date.

Expand Tweet

However, this was not the first time fans had received an update from the brother, as he had previously posted a photo of the star shaving his head before his enlistment, providing fans a glimpse into his pre-enlistment rituals.

This update from Jungkook's brother was well-received by fans, who flooded the comments section with gratitude and expressions of love. Fans conveyed their emotions, expressing how much they missed the BTS maknae and sending wishes for his well-being and success.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The shared photo caught fans' attention for another reason: the Seven singer's physical transformation. Observing his muscular and robust appearance, fans speculated that he had sincerely trained and maintained his fitness during his military service.

Expand Tweet

On January 18, 2024, pictures of Jungkook and Jimin in their military roles surfaced online. These images reassured fans about the health and condition of the beloved BTS stars. As new photos emerge, fans eagerly anticipate more updates on the members' military journey, celebrating their achievements and staying connected with the global BTS community.