"SVT's influence is insane": NANA tour with SEVENTEEN influence rise in search for airplane tickets from Korea to Italy by 44%

SEVENTEEN's NANA TOUR is all over social media because of its influence in increasing search for airplane tickets to travel destinations. such as Italy. On February 19, Skyscanner unveiled the data about entertainment variety shows and its incorporation of travel content. It revealed that the show NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEEN which was filmed in Rome, Italy in October 2023, has affected the search for flight tickets from South Korea to Italy by 44 percent.

The show, directed and led by renowned producer Na Yeong-seok, aired between January 5th and February 16, KST, this year played a pivotal role in the rise of airplane ticket searches among South Korean audiences.

As the demand increased, the Skyscanner revealed the best time to buy tickets and told Kyunghyang News,

“The cheapest month for flights from Korea to Rome this year is May, and the cheapest round-trip ticket price based on one stop is about 540,000 won”.

Following this, fans could not keep their calm as they took to social media to share their thoughts on the success of the show. A user on X said, “SVT's influence is insane”.

Fans react as NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN increases flight ticket search from Korea to Italy (Image Via X/@minghaocheol_)

“Trying to book a flight”: Fans react as NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN helps in the rise of the search for airplane tickets from Korea to Italy by 44%

Fans react as NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN increases flight ticket search from Korea to Italy (Image Via X/@wosltll)

On February 19, Skyscanner released a report on the search for airplane tickets from South Korea to different countries. As per Skyscanner, South Korean variety shows are gaining popularity. One aspect of these shows includes travel content, which has also been increasing with the release of new variety shows.

SEVENTEEN are known for their humor and wholesome friendship which they have showcased in their show Going SEVENTEEN. When the K-pop boy group had a chance to win an appearance on the surprise travel show YOUTH OVER FLOWERS while filming for Na PD's The Game Caterers. They won this opportunity and the show was renamed NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.

This reality series was filmed in Rome, Italy, and following Skyscanner's report flight searches from Korea to Rome increased by 39 percent. Furthermore, cities like Florence and Pisa also saw a significant rise of 6 percent and 18 percent.

Fans who have watched the show expressed their thoughts on this news. At the same time, some showed their pride in the SUPER singers. Many fans also revealed their plans to visit Italy during their vacations this year, only after watching the FML singer’s show.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The six-episode show displayed the HOT singer's charm and bonding in a different country, starring the group members along with Na PD. The leader S.Coups could not participate in the filming due to his knee injury. The show is now available on tvN and TVING for the fans to watch.