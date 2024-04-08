BTS Jungkook joins Justin Bieber to become the only pop soloist in history to reach #1 on Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, Melon, Genie, Billboard & more

On Friday, April 5, 2024, BTS's Jungkook joined Canadian singer Justin Bieber in becoming the only pop star to achieve the No. 1 spot internationally and on the music charts in South Korea, according to Kworb. Jungkook has solidified his position as a significant figure in the music industry by amassing millions of streams through solo music.

The BTS member has dominated the charts of online music streaming platforms in South Korea including Genie, Melon, and Bugs. Besides Justin Bieber, the Seven singer has now marked his name in history as the sole pop singer to chart at No. 1 on Spotify, YouTube, Billboard, and other major platforms.

Jungkook rose to No. 1 on the following international music charts:

Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Billboard Global 200 Chart

Billboard Global Excl. US Chart

Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart

Spotify Global Chart

Spotify Global Weekly Chart

Worldwide iTunes Songs Chart

United World Chart

Expand Tweet

More about Jungkook's achievement on music charts

BTS member Jungkook has numerous accolades to his name ever since he dropped his first solo track. The Euphoria singer recently joined Justin Bieber as the only artist to dominate both overseas and domestic music charts.

In 2023, he made his solo debut with the highly anticipated digital single Seven featuring American rapper Latto on July 14. Following the song's release, he set unprecedented records on Spotify as the only male artist to have the biggest debut day for a song, with 15 million streams, and the only Asian artist to reach this milestone.

The song peaked at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, on the chart dated July 29, 2023, becoming the second K-pop soloist after his fellow member Jimin to achieve this feat. Besides Seven, 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) and Standing Next to You reached No. 1 on Billboard's Global 200 chart and Global Excl. US chart.

On November 5, 2023, Jungkook took over the Spotify Global Charts with his debut single Seven. Notably, on November 6, 2023, he replaced himself with the title track Standing Next to You of his first solo album GOLDEN as the most streamed song with 5.672 million plays on this particular day.

In 2022, he joined forces with Charlie Puth for the song Left & Right which reached No. 1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales alongside Standing Next to You.

Furthermore, Seven was the fastest song in iTunes history to reach No. 1 in 100 countries worldwide within 2.5 hours of its release. As per the data released by the United World Chart, Jungkook took the first spot with 951,000 total equivalent sales of his album GOLDEN on November 18, 2023.

Awards won by BTS’s Jungkook

At the esteemed 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards, he was recognized for the choreography of Seven in the Best Dance Performance Male Solo category. He received the Best Collaboration award for the clean version featuring Latto. He took home the Best Solo (Male) award and the Hot Trend award at the Melon Music Awards in 2023.

The singer won the 2023 Billboard Music Awards' Top Global K-pop Song Award for Seven. Additionally, the song was named Song of Summer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer collected two significant wins at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards for Seven: Best Song category and Best K-pop category. He was awarded Male Artist of the Year at the People's Choice Awards in 2024. He also won the Best Fans award at Capital's 2024 Global Awards.

Jungkook, who is the youngest member of BTS, is currently serving in the military along with his fellow group member Jimin. Both vocalists of the septet were the last among other members to enlist in the military on December 12, 2023.