"I'm cheering you on!": Indie Singer Heon Seo reveals BTS' Jungkook's message on TikTok in a reaction video

BTS’ Jungkook is all over social media for his online interaction with South Korean singer Heon Seo. The BTS member showed his love to the Independent singer on TikTok and his message for him went viral on the internet. Seo found out that he had liked the All Blue song video on the popular social media app.

The Independent singer shared a reaction video of his interaction with the K-pop idol where he experienced that Jungkook liked his videos on TikTok. So, Seo decided to text the GOLDEN singer. In his message, Heon Seo expressed his gratitude towards the BTS member for showing support for his song and said:

"Thank you for the likes!"

To this, the BTS maknae responded with a supportive response. After watching his message, Heon Seo passed out in the video. Netizens highlighted that the singer wrote his message in a cute tone which garnered attention from fans saying,

"I'm cheering you on!!!”:

BTS’ Jungkook sends supportive message to Independent singer Heon Seo on TikTok

Jungkook is active on the short video platform TikTok where he is seen engaging with artists and content creators through comments. The singer recently followed many artists including the new girl group ILLIT and American singer Jason Derulo.

Recently, the BTS member liked a video by solo singer and songwriter Heon Seo and followed him on TikTok. Seo dropped two OSTs: All Blue and How We Do? for the popular dating show Love Transit EXchange season 3.

Jungkook liked his video clip of All Blue on TikTok sending fans into a frenzy as this song is enjoyed by many viewers of the reality show. The Standing Next to You singer's TikTok activity was noticed by Heon Seo and he contacted him. Following this, he also shared his reaction to receiving an encouraging message from the Seven singer which made his day.

The Indie singer also shared the reaction on Instagram and captioned it:

"A singer who was cheered on by Jungkook".

Park Heon Seo known by his stage name is a South Korean singer and composer known for his songs Hijack, Blossom and I Believed In Love alongside his Love Transit EXchange 3 OSTs. He has also participated in PLEDIS' new boy group TWS’ debut album Sparkling Blue as a composer of Plot Twist and Unplugged Boy.

Seo also gave the background vocals to the B-side track Oh Mymy: 7s and was the guide vocal for the track named first hooky. He has also been credited as one of the composers for NCT WISH's Korean version of the song Wish.

This is not the first Jungkook engaged with Heon Seo's videos. Shortly after the release of his debut single Seven, Heon Seo dropped his rendition of this R&B track which the BTS member liked on TikTok. This one-minute and 17-second cover of Seven has resurfaced on the internet as fans found out about it recently.

The BTS vocalist is currently serving in the military along with his fellow member Jimin. The two were the last among the seven members to enlist for their mandatory service on December 12, 2023.