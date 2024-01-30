"Are SEVENTEEN Japanese idols?": Korean Carats enraged as PLEDIS announces encore concert in Japan on the group's 9th anniversary

SEVENTEEN's upcoming encore concert tour in Japan has earned criticism from Korean fans, as one of the concerts is scheduled to take place on the K-pop boy group's 9th debut anniversary.

On January 29, the agency announced the dates for the encore concert tour, called SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN, which will be taking place in three cities: Incheon, Osaka, and Kanagawa. The large-scale tour will begin with performances at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30 and 31. The group will then take the stage at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on May 18 and 19, and at Nissan Stadium in Japan on May 25 and 26.

SEVENTEEN made their debut on May 25, 2015, with their album 17. Given that this year marks the group's 9th anniversary, the concert in Japan on the same day has left fans disheartened, many of whom took to social media to state that the group should perform in their home country for the anniversary.

Fans are enraged as the PLEDIS boy group is set to perform in Japan for their 9th debut anniversary (Image via X/@dadelhow)

Korean carats unhappy with PLEDIS for scheduling a Japan concert on SEVENTEEN's 9th debut anniversary

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Hoshi previously hinted at the group's upcoming concert schedule. Their agency, PLEDIS, then shared a trailer for the upcoming encore concert with visuals of the Super singers from their previous performances. They announced the stadium tour, marking the final stage of the group's Follow tour that started last year.

The upcoming encore concert will be held in three Asian cities and will span six days. According to the K-pop Herald, the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium can accommodate 30,000 attendees, while Kanagawa's Nissan Stadium can accommodate up to 70,000 individuals. International fans expressed their excitement about the news as the Nissan Stadium is among the biggest stadiums in Japan.

However, Korean Carats were not happy with the concert schedule as it meant the group would be performing in Japan on their highly awaited 9th anniversary.

Currently, the HOT singers' travel show NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN is airing weekly on tvN at 8:40 pm KST.