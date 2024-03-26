BTS' Jimin becomes the first and only idol to reign in Brand Reputation Rankings for Top 100 K-pop Idols for 25 months

BTS’ Jimin ranked No. 17 on the Top 100 K-pop Brand Reputation Ranking list as the highest among the BTS members to do so. The Like Crazy singer is also the only member of BTS to rank in the Top 35.

In November 2023, Jimin reigned in the individual idol rankings at No. 1 for over 25 months, ever since the establishment of this renowned Brand Reputation Rankings list in December 2018. The Serendipity singer has created an unprecedented record by achieving a total of 25 wins, making him the first and only idol to rank No. 1 for the maximum number of months.

Following the results unveiled in March 2024 by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, Jimin took the 17th spot on the list. While ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo secured 5,041,728 points, Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon scored 3,181,969 points, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie with 3,045,047 points dictated the top 3 positions.

Notably, the BTS member is currently serving in the military to complete his mandatory service. This is a significant win since idols are taking a break from their professional lives to solely focus on their military service.

Jimin is widely known for his vocal and dancing prowess. He has solidified his position as a significant figure in the music industry, not only as a member of BTS but also as a solo artist.

The Institute calculated 60,865,506 points using data collected from 1,720 celebrity personal brands from February 26 and March 26 to determine the Brand Reputation rankings of the Top 100 individual idol rankings.

The Filter singer has continued to remain the only K-pop artist to rank No. 1 on the Top 100 Idols for 25 months. With a Brand Index Value of 1,128,723, he took 17th place on the Individual Idol's brand reputation rankings in March 2024.

Previously, he became the first K-pop idol to be ranked number one in the Brand Reputation Rankings for individual Boy Group members for 35 months consecutively and 49 months overall.

The Top 30 Individual Idol brand reputation rankings in March 2024

Jimin began his military service on December 12, 2023, and is currently fulfilling his national duties alongside Jungkook.