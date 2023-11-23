“The real IT BOY”: Fans laud as Jimin extends his own record as first and only Korean artist to rank #1 on Idols brand reputation rankings

Jimin of BTS reigned the Brand Reputation ranking list for individual idols including male and female artists for November 2023, and fans can not contain their happiness. The BTS member took on the first spot on the list yet again, extending his record as the first and only K-pop idol to stay on top for 25 months.

Korea Business Research Institute unveiled the rankings for individual idols’ ranking on November 23. To determine the value of the rankings, big data on idols’ personal brand reputation was used by the Institute.

Fans took to social media to celebrate this achievement made by Jimin, one of them emphasized the impact the FACE singer has, stating, “No release yet he top the chart. the real IT boy.”

Expand Tweet

“King back to its throne”: Fans reacted as Jimin topped the Top 100 idols’ individual brand reputation rankings

Expand Tweet

BTS member Jimin is all over social media after grabbing the top spot on individual idols’ brand reputation rankings list. 83,264,096 big data points about the brand reputations of 1720 distinct idols were collected from October 23 to November 23. In order to analyse the rankings, variables related to participation, community, media, and communication were taken into account.

With 6,267,302 brand reputation index value points, the Like Crazy singer dictated the list while also effortlessly extending his own record.

According to the analysis, keywords that were found in huge numbers were Billboard, Like Crazy, and ARMY. Fans highlighted that the With You singer has now become the first and only K-pop idol to rank No. 1 for 25 months.

Here's how fans congratulated him:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, BTS' maknae Jungkook received an overall score of 5,805,844 brand reputation index value taking the second spot on the list. ARMYs elated after hearing the news took to the X to congratulate the idols.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another BTS member spotted on the ranking list in the Top 5 was V aka Kim Taehyung at 5th place. V received a score of 3,470,048 brand reputation index value.

K-pop idols who made it to the Top 10 of the individual idols’ brand reputation ranking list are NewJeans’ Minji, Hani, Danielle, Hyein, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans’ Haerin, and Girls’ Generation's leader Taeyeon.

Jimin's achievements

The BTS member is all over the internet after the revelation of Billboard's Year-End charts, as he grabbed spots on multiple charts. Jimin's solo album FACE entered the Billboard 200 Album Year-End chart at No. 193, creating a record for the first and only K-pop solo artist to achieve this feat.

Given the huge popularity of Jimin’s music, the song Like Crazy also made its place on multiple charts. The song entered the Digital Sales chart at No. 5, this has made the Lie singer the first and only solo Asian artist to do so.