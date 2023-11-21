"Is it a dark concept?": BTS' V's monochrome photo shared via Instagram stories has fans speculating about his future projects

On November 21, BTS' V took to his personal Instagram account to share multiple updates about his recent whereabouts and also posted a monochrome photo of himself. Wearing a black fur jacket with no shirt underneath, the 28-year-old singer grabbed the attention of fans with his visuals. Fans also noticed what seemed to be fake blood marks on his face.

Notably, the idol shared the monochrome picture via his personal Instagram stories in response to a fan who asked for a "preview of any project." ARMYs then took to social media to try to guess the concept of BTS member V's next release based on the picture.

ARMYs are also wondering whether it is a hint about a new music release, possibly KTH2, another collaboration with CELINE, or if the artist is planning to venture into acting.

BTS' V's new monochrome photo sends the internet into a frenzy

Ever since BTS' V successfully wrapped the release and promotion of his debut solo album Layover, ARMYs have been eager to learn about his next project. While the Slow Dancing singer has been tight-lipped about his work, he occasionally drops hints regarding his future projects.

Previously, he released a short snippet of himself recording a song at a recording studio, which fans assumed would be a Christmas release, as BTS' V has shared on several occasions that he loves the festival.

However, on November 21, BTS' V released scintillating new photos, causing ARMYs to second-guess their initial suspicions about his new work project. Fans took to the comments section of @KnjMyLife's Twitter post as they wondered if after exploring a soft and romantic concept with Layover, the idol will showcase a darker and grittier concept with KTH2.

Notably, ARMYs noticed that BTS' V shared the image in response to a fan asking for a "preview of any project." This could mean several things, including a new song, a collaboration with another artist, a music video, or a whole new album together.

Parallelly, fans also speculated that BTS' V might announce his debut acting project or be part of a scintillating photoshoot with French luxury brand CELINE, for which he is the brand ambassador.

BTS' V also shared a video of him recording something. Dressed in a stylish white t-shirt, black trousers with minimal accessories, and a pair of sunglasses, he was seen grooving to a song. He captioned the video, "Well, I don't care. It's a spoiler."

More details regarding his future releases are eagerly awaited by fans. If confirmed, this will mark his first release after his debut solo album Layover, which released on September 8.

V confirms he is still down with the flu in a Q&A with ARMYs on Instagram

An unnamed ARMY asked the Singularity singer for a hug during the Q&A session and the idol replied in a straightforward manner as he stated that he had a cold.

On November 20, the Sweet Night singer filmed his second solo Running Man episode but this time alongside Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho. Fans lauded him for filming for six hours straight despite being unwell. This marks his second episode on Running Man and third variety show appearance overall, the first one being Jinny's Kitchen.

The episode is touted to be 'Tazza' themed. Notably, 'Tazza' in Korean refers to a professional gambler. Running Man featuring the Rainy Days singer and Yoo Seung-ho will air on December 3 at 6:20 pm KST.