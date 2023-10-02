"There are beautiful things because they are slow": BTS' V's thoughts on life on Melon Radio Talks has fans agreeing

BTS' Tae-hyung aka V was interviewed by Melon Radio, South Korea's top music and streaming platform on October 1, 2023. During the interview, V spoke about a number of things including his career, personal life, and how his choices have affected and inspired him over the years. A focal point of the interview was his discussion of how some things in life are better if they are slow.

"There are good things because they are slow. There are beautiful things because they are slow," the singer told the platform.

According to V, things done with a steady pace usually bring better results than those done hurriedly, and for the sake of doing. In the interview, he discussed how slowness is important in life and how he made use of it over the years. This seemed to inspire the ARMYs to look at the concept in the way he does.

BTS' V gives life lessons regarding taking things slow

As mentioned earlier, BTS' V was interviewed by Melon, and during the same, he gave fans some wisdom on time and how good things happen. The Rainy Days singer said that in a world that often seems to be in a constant rush, there is an invaluable lesson to be learned from the concept of slowness.

He noted that slowness isn't about inability or laziness but a deliberate choice to resist the relentless pace of life. The philosophy, often associated with the "slow life" principles by French philosopher Pierre Sansot, is a source of wisdom that BTS' V has embraced in his own life.

"Slowness does not mean inability or laziness to accelerate at a fast pace. It is about having the ability to not rush through time, not to be pushed around by the rush of time, and not to lose yourself," V said.

The singer noted that he takes time to appreciate the beauty of the world around him. He strolls leisurely along familiar paths, gazes up at the sky, and takes in the scenery he's seen countless times before. Even when lying in bed, he says that he takes a moment to look at the ceiling and relish the peace before sleep. It's these small, seemingly insignificant moments that V treasures.

Tae-hyung added one aspect of living slowly is learning to be patient and that he doesn't mind waiting in line or taking his turn. This patience allows him to be more present in the moment, a sharp contrast to the anxiety and rush that often accompanies our daily lives.

By slowing down, he noted that he discovered the beauty of the present, something he might have missed in the hustle and bustle of his decade-long career.

He said that slowness helps the world to uncover the extraordinary in the ordinary. When we rush, we often overlook the subtle details of life. V's approach allows him to find the hidden gems, the "sparkly" moments that may have gone unnoticed if he were in a hurry.

When fans heard the wisdom from the BTS singer, they said that the singer had amazing values and that they loved his philosophy. Others noted that he was one in a million as some even called him "precious" and "easy to love."

Ultimately, the BTS star seems to understand the immense beauty in slowness. In a world that often glorifies speed and efficiency, the singer reminded fans that greatness can be found in taking their time. Life's true treasures reveal themselves when one isn't in a hurry and when one can savor every moment.

So, as fans navigate their fast-paced lives, it's important to take a moment to embrace BTS V's lesson on slowness. It's not about doing less or achieving less, it's about doing more with mindfulness and finding the extraordinary in the everyday.