On January 21, 2024, BTS' Jimin emerged as the highest-ranking BTS member and the first K-pop idol to top the Brand Reputation Rankings for Individual Boy Group members for thirty-five consecutive months and forty-nine months comprehensively.

As soon as fans learned about Jimin achieving these milestones, they took to social media to discuss how he continues to surprise everyone with his presence and transcends the impact he has over time. One fan enthusiastically tweeted:

"Congratulations Jimin": Fans proud as BTS' Jimin's remains the first and only K-pop idol to atop the aforementioned rankings for 35 months

On the same date, the Brand Reputation Rankings for Individual Boy Group members were released, where he ranked No. 10 on the aforementioned index. The data was collected between December 20 and January 20, 2024, by the Korean Business Research Institute.

The rankings for January 2024's Brand Reputation for Individual Boy Group members were determined by collecting and analyzing different data, including communication, media input, insights, and consumer participation. It further included the community awareness indexes of a total of 716 boy group members.

As Jimin secured the No. 10 position on the Brand Reputation Rankings for Individual Boy Group members, he cemented his status and made history as the only and first K-pop idol to rule the aforementioned ranking list for over thirty-five consecutive months and forty-nine overall.

Even during January, the idol emerged in the top 10 of the aforementioned index, showcasing how even during his military enlistment periods, he continues to create a buzz on social media.

As soon as fans learned about Jimin setting a historic record for other K-pop idols, challenging to surpass in the future, they expressed pride and wished to see him topping the charts in the next month. They are positive, stating that the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer will continue to shine as an example to others, and nobody has dominated the aforementioned rankings as the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer did.

In recent updates, the Like Crazy singer has released a digital single named Closer Than This for his fans as a gift while he stays away from the military.

The singer has also been awarded the title of best trainee from his unit as he graduated from his five-week basic training. He was also honored with the Honor of Exemplary with commendation from the Chief of Division.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer has been deployed to the fifth Infantry Division, where he will continue his remaining military duty over the course of eighteen months and is expected to be discharged by 2025.