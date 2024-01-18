"THATS KOREA'S IT BOY PARK JIMIN": Fans gush as BTS member mesmerizes in both Tiffany and Dior for Harper's Bazaar Japan 2024 March edition

On January 18, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Japan released new pictorials featuring BTS' Jimin. In the latest photoshoot, the idol showcased his visuals while wearing outfits from Celine and accessories from Tiffany & Co. for the March edition.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer was revealed as the cover face of Harper's Bazaar Korea on January 12, 2024, with three covers showcasing his visuals and featuring items by Tiffany & Co.

Naturally, as soon as fans saw the latest pictorials of the Like Crazy singer, they took to social media in order to express how the idol continues to mesmerize them with his visuals. One fan even declared how the idol is "KOREA'S IT BOY PARK JIMIN."

"Jimin is beauty personified": Fans can't get enough of the Like Crazy singer's latest pictorial for Harper's Bazaar Japan

After the seven different pictorials of BTS' Jimin were released by Harper's Bazaar Japan for their special edition March 2024 issue, they have been circulating rapidly on social media, garnering praise from fans all over the world. In the pictorials, Jimin is seen wearing outfits from the French luxury fashion house Dior and donning accessories from the American jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co.

In one of the pictorials, the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer is wearing a grey suit and is seen seated against the wall. The idol's look is complemented with a watch and a hardware necklace from Tiffany & Co. Meanwhile, in another pictorial, he is seen donning a woolen blazer and black pants, enhancing his look with Tiffany & Co.'s Bird on a Rock brooch and the Paris Flames brooch with diamonds.

In yet another picture, the idol can be seen wearing Dior's blue outfit and a cap, also sporting a necklace from Tiffany & Co. However, in the remaining pictorials, Jimin opted for a minimalistic look, wearing a black suit and blue formals, showcasing several accessories from Tiffany & Co. and flaunting his visuals.

Fans believe he has once again cemented his status with an impeccable fashion statement, which has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Upon coming across the aforementioned pictures of the idol, BTS' fans, aka ARMYs, continued to shower him with a plethora of compliments. Many netizens praised how the Lie singer continues to enchant them with his latest pictorial for Harper's Bazaar Korea, even though he is currently in the military.

In other news, BTS' Jimin graduated from five weeks of basic training and was reportedly awarded the top trainee of his unit for his outstanding service. He was also reportedly crowned with the HONOR OF EXEMPLARY, receiving commendation from the Chief of Division. He is now set to be deployed to the 5th Infantry Division for his remaining military service, as per reports.