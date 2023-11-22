Jimin of BTS is taking over the internet after making history on the Billboard charts, leading fans to praise the singer for his talents and achievements. Being the only Korean soloist to accomplish this achievement, the BTS member has made his name on the Year-End Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Jimin debuted as a solo artist in March of this year with the album FACE. The BTS member has been breaking records with the title track of the album, Like Crazy, ever since its official release. The singer has left his mark on the Billboard charts, as the fans are absolutely enjoying his album.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the phenomenal success of Jimin's solo album FACE by stating him as “KING OF KPOP."

“HISTORY MAKER, RECORD MAKER”: Fans on Jimin's achievement on Billboard charts

As the Year-End Billboard chart rankings were revealed on November 22, BTS fans began to buzz online. With millions of fans enjoying the album FACE worldwide, it is no surprise that the Serendipity singer has made a place for himself on the Billboard charts.

The album entered the Billboard 200 Album Year-End chart at No. 193, making him the first and only K-pop soloist to do so. The Filter singer did not stop there, as his album entered Billboard's 2023 Year-End World Albums chart at No. 5 and Billboard's 2023 Year-End Top Album Sales chart at No. 25.

The song Like Crazy also made it to the top 5 of the Digital Sales chart, which is a milestone for BTS fans to remember as he takes on the crown of the first and only Asian solo artist to make this achievement.

Meanwhile, fans also highlighted that the With You singer is the first and only Asian solo artist in Billboard Digital Song Sales chart history to reach this milestone.

Given these remarkable achievements made by the Lie singer, ARMYs express their happy hearts as they congratulate the singer on the X.

BTS' RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will soon begin their mandatory military service

Previously, Jin, J-hope, and Suga were the ones who began their mandatory military service. On November 22, the agency of BTS confirmed that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set to serve the nation. The agency released a statement announcing that all four members have begun the process of mandatory military enlistment.

This news has saddened many fans, as they will be apart from their beloved idols for a while. However, the ARMYs have assured the septet trending “WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU IN 2025" on the X. Meanwhile, further details regarding the members’ enlistment are yet to be shared by the agency.