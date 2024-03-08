"His pen game should be studied": Fans in awe as Stray Kids' HAN reveals writing '13' inspired by Transit Love (EXchange) 3 couples Dongjin & Dahye

Stray Kids' HAN dropped his latest digital single, 13, revealing the inspiration behind the song to be one of the Transit Love (EXchange) 3 couple, Dongjin and Dahye. On March 8, the Stray Kids rapper dropped the unofficial single as a part of the SKZ-Record series, which does not include official songs.

In the show, Dongjin and Dahye were revealed to have been in a relationship for 13 years, shocking many contestants and viewers. The couple's heartbreaking story got through fans and netizens who still root for them.

The Stray Kids member revealed in a recent Q&A video that the song '13' is based on the story of Dongjin. During the session, a fan asked him when the song was made, to which he replied,

“It was made on January 13th”.

Expand Tweet

Another question he was asked was about the show, which said,

“Fans were saying you made 13 after watching EXchange, is that true?”

To which he said,

“Yes that's right! I’ve been watching EXchange these days.. after watching the 1st & 2nd episode, I like Dongjin-nim so I wrote his story as the background”.

His music composing skills amazed fans; they shared their thoughts on X. A user said, "His pen game should be studied."

Expand Tweet

“Only 2 episodes is kind of insane”: Fans surprised as Stray Kids' HAN reveals '13' was inspired by Transit Love (EXchange) 3 couple Dongjin & Dahye

On March 8, the Stray Kids rapper HAN dropped 13, his latest digital single, on the group's official YouTube channel. He wrote the song lyrics by drawing inspiration from Transit Love 3 couple Dongjin and Dahye. He teamed up with Vendors' Helixx and ZENUR for the song's composition.

Recently, the dating show Transit Love (EXchange) season 3 has been garnering attention for its interesting plot where ex-lovers get a chance to get back together or find new partners. One of the ex-couples that gained attention in the show's initial episodes was Dongjin and former BESTie member Dahye.

The couple have dated each other for over 13 years, and HAN revealed that the song was written following the release of episodes 1 & 2 within a few weeks on January 13. Fans were perplexed about how their story moved him to write a music piece for SKZ-Record.

The fans wished for the song to be used as an Original Soundtrack for the ex-couple in the show's upcoming episodes. They were impressed with his talent and shared their opinions on the song on social media, complimenting him.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

HAN is one of the three members of 3RACHA, Stray Kids' rap line, widely known for his production and music-making skills. 13 is now available on Stray Kids' official YouTube channel.