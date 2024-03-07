"My weekly obsession is not over yet": Fans react as Transit Love 3 confirms to air 20 episodes in total

Transit Love season 3 has been confirmed to be aired as a 20-episode series, resulting in a huge wave of reactions from fans. The dating show also known as Transit Love Exchange 3 was originally supposed to broadcast 16 episodes however, on March 7, Newsen confirmed that the show will have four more episodes coming up leaving fans and viewers on the edge of their seats.

Transit Love is a dating reality show where former lovers live in the same house, finding love while they are all unaware of “who is whose ex-lover.” Previously, on March 1, TVING aired the latest episodes 12 and 13, with a whirlpool of emotions for the viewers and the panelists as heart-aching stories of the contestants were unveiled.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the extension as according to them there's a lot more that they wish to know about the participants of the show. As per fans, concluding the show in 16 episodes would leave them in confusion with unanswered questions.

A fan on X referring to their interest in the show said, “My weekly obsession is not over yet.”

“Still 1 episode per week”: Fans react as dating reality show Transit Love season 3 confirms to air 20 episodes in total

Transit Love season 3 has fans hooked on its captivating plot where ex-lovers cross paths again in a dating show. Some rekindle their old feelings as they get a chance to get back together or to find a new partner. While participants have to hide who their Ex-partners are in the show.

Coming back to the current scenario of the show, fans have picked their favorite couples and have shared their thoughts on their endgame match. Therefore, watching the OTT platform increase the number of episodes to 20, fans were relieved, given there's a lot more for the participants to explore and sort out.

Previously, the show was planned to be concluded on the 16th episode. The viewers have also expressed their frustration because only one episode per week is released. Fans have strongly shared their thoughts on more episodes to be released every week as they wish to know endgame couples as soon as possible.

Here are some reactions.

Transit Love season 3 is aired every Friday at 12 pm Korean Standard Time on the OTT platform TVING for its South Korean audience. Meanwhile, International viewers and fans can find the episodes on the platform Viu every Friday, and the subtitles for the show may take 24 hours to be uploaded. Episode 14 is scheduled to air on Friday, March 8 at 12 pm KST.