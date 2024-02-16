From Juwon composing music to Hyewon and Hwihyun's re-blossoming romance: All highlight moments from Transit Love (EXchange) 3's latest episode

South Korean reality show Transit Love (EXchange) 3 rolled out its tenth episode on Friday, February 16, exciting fans with how the contestants have progressed with their love stories in the house. The show revolves around the concept of bringing broken-up partners into one house without revealing to the other contestants who's ex-partners.

Contestants are given the choice to either rekindle their love in the new circumstances or reach out for a new love story with the other contestants gathered in the room. Given that only the viewers, to an extent, know about the contestants' past relationships, the show naturally has an eye-catching element to it.

With two successful seasons that were previously released, Transit Love or EXchange 3 has only continued to carry its reputation. As drama, excitement, and other surprising events fill up the newly released episode, fans have been discussing the same on social media.

All highlight moments from Transit Love (EXchange) 3's latest episode

One of the highlights from the reality dating show that needs to be talked about is the X room in the house that the contestants are living in. All the contestants were given two rooms to choose from, either the X room or the Personal room.

While the X room consists of memories of the contestant with their ex-partner, the Personal room will provide them with information about the person in the house whom they are interested in. Naturally, quite a few contestants chose the X room, including former partners Juwon and Seokyung. During the episode, it was revealed that Juwon composed and wrote a song, titled Hate, for his ex-lover, which Seokyung was made to listen to when she visited the X room.

This naturally swelled the hearts of many viewers. The other memories that filled the X room for Juwon and Seokyung also had the viewers feeling emotional as they got a glimpse of the good times they had with each other.

After this episode of Transit Love 3, fans have been rooting for the couple to get back together. Another former couple that fans have had their eyes on is Hyewon and Hwihyun. While the previous episode sparked a controversy between the two when Hwihyun shared a memorable candy of his ex-girlfriend, Hyewon, with the other contestants during a drinking session, it seems like the two have already gotten past it.

In Transit Love 3's preview for the upcoming episode, the two have not only started to be lovey-dovey around each other, but the one incident where Hyewon held Hwihyun's finger has fans going crazy over the two's re-blossoming romance. While some ships have been sailing, there have also been misunderstandings and heartbreaks among the other contestants. A love triangle that's been keeping the viewers on their toes is the one between Dahye, Yujung, and Dongjin.

Dahye and Dongjin were revealed to be past lovers, and when Dongjin went on a date with Yujung to buy doughnuts, she couldn't help but burst into tears. However, Yujung, who seemed to have fallen for Dongjin, was also seen sobbing at the fact that Dongjin was on a call with Dahye until 6 am.

As Transit Love 3 continues to overflow with drama, plot twists, and heartbreaks, fans are all the more thrilled and excited to see whom the contestants choose at the end of the show.

