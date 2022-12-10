“I might appear in EXchange season 3”: GOT7’s BamBam dodges Sakura’s question about his marriage plans with a twist

GOT7’s BamBam and LE SSERAFIM’s Miyawaki Sakura’s reality show was finally released recently, and brought with it some exciting discussions.

Among the many fun moments that the two idols shared, one was where Miyawaki Sakura asked the Thai rapper about any plans to get married in South Korea. The question arose after the LE SSERAFIM member asked him if he wished to live in the country for the rest of his life.

Taken aback by the direct question, the GOT7 member replied that marriage is not on his cards right now. He then shared a particularly interesting detail about his future plans. He said:

“We’re talking about a long, long time from now. I think I might appear in EXchange season 3.”

joe @elsserafim Sakura asking BamBam if he’ll get married in Korea and making him flustered lmaoooo she’s so funny Sakura asking BamBam if he’ll get married in Korea and making him flustered lmaoooo she’s so funny 😭😭😭 https://t.co/7bA7WAae7b

The answer comes as an exciting surprise to many, as BamBam was one of the hosts for EXchange 2 or Transit Love 2, a dating reality show that brings ex-couples together under one roof. It gives them the chance to either rekindle their love or find a new one.

GOT7’s BamBam gets shy when Sakura asks him about the potential ex-girlfriend he’d like to appear with on Transit Love 3

Despite being in idol groups that are an entire generation apart, BamBam, 25, and Sakura, 24, both entered the music industry more than a decade ago. The GOT7 member has been trying out more South Korean reality and variety shows, and recently appeared as the first guest of LE SSERAFIM member Sakura’s show, Fearless Kkura.

In episode 3 of Fearless Kkura, Sakura was tasked with selling 100 bunggeopang’s on a Gangnam street. The producers called the Thai prince, BamBam, to help her pass the challenge. The two idols played a This or That game and had a fun time before getting into the food truck.

Once inside, Sakura innocently asked the riBBon singer if he planned to marry in South Korea. While he dodged the question by hilariously replying that he might join Transit Love season 3, the answer backfired.

The LE SSERAFIM member then asked who he would participate with, since the reality show requires ex-couples to enter as participants. The GOT7 member was quick to reply that he had no exes.

𝙨𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 • 𝘫𝘶𝘷𝘺 @sevendless 🏻: Are you going to get married in Korea?

: ...

: We’re talking about a long, long time from now.

: First off, I think I might appear in Transit Love 3



The Transit Love 3 BamBam Ver. Opening



BAMBAM IN FEARLESS KKURA

#FearlessKkura_BamBam

ً @skrmoments bambam and sakura are so unserious i love their dynamics so much



#FearlessKkura_BamBam the poor pigeonbambam and sakura are so unserious i love their dynamics so much the poor pigeon 😭 bambam and sakura are so unserious i love their dynamics so much #FearlessKkura_BamBam https://t.co/yxLxRgtVzh

Fearless Kkura’s third episode was full of iconic moments for fans

Right after BamBam’s reply, the Fearless Kkura editors then added an opening scene similar to Transit Love and introduced GOT7’s Thai rapper as multiple participants. It was one of the many iconic moments that the show provided to fans, making it a much-loved variety show already.

The riBBon singer had previously shared that he wanted to get more recognition in South Korea. Fearless Kkura seems to have arrived at the right time. Multiple clips of BamBam and Sakura’s interactions from the show garnered hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter. Take a look at some of them below:

joe @elsserafim Sakura calling BamBam the “Prince of Thailand” and BamBam calling Kkura the “Queen of Japan” Sakura calling BamBam the “Prince of Thailand” and BamBam calling Kkura the “Queen of Japan” 👑💗 https://t.co/O2StlaAM73

𝙨𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 • 𝘫𝘶𝘷𝘺 @sevendless



: This is too easy. I choose 1000 dollars, for both marriage and dating.

: Because... I can make the money.



🤩



BAMBAM IN FEARLESS KKURA

#FearlessKkura_BamBam

𝙨𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 • 𝘫𝘶𝘷𝘺 @sevendless : “I will appear as a guest if you do a horror episode. If you don’t call me, you will owe me one million dollars.”







BAMBAM IN FEARLESS KKURA

#FearlessKkura_BamBam

𝚓𝚘𝚢𝚌𝚎 @cyjprint



i’ll make a new group chat. i’ll put everyone in starting with my parents and my siblings. i’ll ask her out in korean anyway. my family won’t be able to understand.



BAMBAM IN FEARLESS KKURA

#FearlessKkura_BamBam

Fearless Kkura releases new episodes every Wednesday on YouTube.

