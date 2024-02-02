Transit Love (EXchange) 3: Cast ages and highlight moments from episode 6 that left netizens baffled

On Friday, January 26, 2024, TVING released Transit Love (EXchange) 3's much-anticipated sixth episode. In the episode, all four male and all four female participants get to access the group chat room anonymously, where they put up their respective questions for one another while keeping their identities hidden.

Transit Love (EXchange) 3 aims to immediately force its cast members to step outside their comfort zones. The participants are four ex-couples who can live together while contemplating whether to pursue new relationships with cast members or reignite their old ones.

More about the cast and their age from TVING's Transit Love (EXchange) 3

TVING is broadcasting Transit Love (EXchange) 3 for viewers in South Korea. Audiences from other countries can watch the show on Viu.com. It may take some time for the English subtitles to be uploaded to Viu, which usually takes up to 24 hours after the release date.

The first episode of Transit Love (EXchange) 3 was aired on December 29, 2024, and the show will consist of 16 episodes up to the show's April 2024 finale. The remaining episodes are anticipated to air every Friday.

Fans and viewers are thrilled over the latest TVING dating reality program season and expressed their enthusiasm for each contestant's age. The male line consists of Lee Ju-Won (29), Seo Dong-Jin (31), Cho Hwi-Hyun (24), and Kim Kwang-Tae (26). Meanwhile, the female line consists of Lee Hye-Won (26), Lee Seo-Kyung (30), Song Da-Hye (30), and Lee Yu-Jung (25).

Viewers supported the age groups, stating that it is good for the production house to bring a mature adult cast that understands life better. Fans and viewers will learn more about the two wild card entrants in episodes 7 and 8 who joined from episode 6.

TVING's Transit Love (EXchange) 3 episode 6 highlights

Meanwhile, a new female contestant named Kong Sang-jeong joins the reality dating program in Transit Love (EXchange) season 3 in episode 6. Immediately, she gets to go on a date with one of the four male competitors right after joining the show. Lee Ju-won is the person Kong Sang-jeong selects for her first date in the program.

In the sixth episode of season three of Transit Love (EXchange), the dating program announces the dating show. All eight participants are asked to come to the group conversation room, designed to maintain each participant's anonymity.

Furthermore, per the announcement, the participants can learn who is interested in whom in the house. The show has further altered their voices to ensure no one can identify them.

In the group discussion section, every female competitor plays it cautiously and provides more evasive responses than direct ones. It's clear from their conversation that Lee Ju-won is now the most well-liked participant among the females.

All four males asked each other straightforward questions about their preferences while in the group chat area, and it was apparent that Lee Yu-jung was the most well-liked female competitor among the guys.

Transit Love (EXchange) 3 surprises viewers at the culmination of the men's group discussion in episode 6 by adding a new female competitor to the dating program. Kong Sang-jeong turned out to be a wild card entrant in the gameplay who further gets to choose her date immediately after joining the show.

She could hear the opinions of all four of the guys in the anonymous group conversation room without them knowing. At first, the male contestants believed it to be another participant who was a guy. Following their conversation, Lee Ju-won finds out that the contestant is a lady who has selected him to be her first date for the program.

Transit Love (EXchange) 3, episode 6 shows the popular Lee Ju-won and Kong Sang-jeong enjoying themselves immensely while conversing with one another on their date. After sharing a meal, they play arcade games and talk some more, and viewers can pick up that they are compatible with one another. Additionally, they also appeared to be at ease with one another.

Kim Kwang-tae appears a little agitated and unusual compared to the previous days once Kong Sang Jeong arrives, as shown in the other episodes of season 3. The episode reveals that he is Kong Sang-jeong's former partner or an ex-lover.

The exciting episode of January 26 from Transit Love (EXchange) 3 was filled with plot twists. On that particular day, Kwang-tae showed interest in Lee Yu-jung and Lee Seo-kyung. Kong Sang-jeong witnesses Kwang-tae asking Lee Seo-kyung out on a date as episode 6 ends.

Per TVING's announcement, episode 8 of Transit Love (EXchange) 3 will run for 146 minutes, and episode 7 will last for 119 minutes. Fans of the dating reality program may thus expect an entertaining four or more hours of content.

In addition, TVING has released a brand-new poster for season three of the show, with two additional cast members and eight original cast members.