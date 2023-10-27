TVING Death's Game: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and all you need to know

The highly awaited TVING K-drama series Death's Game, starring Park So-dam and Seo In-guk, have come out with their poster, release date and other important details. Death's Game, which is based on the webtoon of the same name, centers on Choi Yi-jae (Seo In-guk), a man who is given more chances in life following his death.

In this incredible story, Park So-dam assumes the role of a powerful entity tasked with determining Yi-jae's destiny, sending him through 12 cycles of life and death before his ascension into his new life.

With stills from the highly anticipated live-action adaptation, TVING had unveiled a teaser for the upcoming K-drama back in August 2023. According to the streaming platform's announcement in February 2023, the program will be headed by the lead pair Seo In-guk who is known for the 2022 K-drama Cafe Minamdang, and Park So-dam who is acclaimed for the Oscar-winning 2019 film, Parasite.

The K-drama "Death's Game" is a star-studded affair carrying 12 big names from the K-drama industry

The K-drama Death's Game will also have 10 additional cast members, according to the latest teaser. South Korean actor Kim Ji-hoon of Love To Hate You fame, Choi Si-won of Super Junior fame, Sung Hoon who played an MMA fighter in Oh My Venus, and 14-year-old Kim Kang-hoon who shot to fame from the K-drama Racket Boys will all have guest roles.

Furthermore, Jang Seung-jo who is known for dramas like The Good Detective and Strangers Again, along with popular actor Lee Jae-wook from the famous K-drama Alchemy of Souls will be appearing in a guest role as well. However, Go Yoon-jung who also starred in Alchemy of Souls beside Lee Jae-wook, will be starring in Death's Game in a supporting role.

Additionally, well-known actors like Lee Do-hyun recently seen in The Good Bad Mother and the popular K-drama The Glory, Kim Jae-wook who is known for Her Private Life and Crazy Love, and Oh Jung-se, the popular actor from Korean television series Revenant, will all appear in guest roles as well. This would notably be the last K-drama of Lee Do-hyun before he comes back from the military as he enlisted in August 2023.

Furthermore, in the newly released poster for the upcoming K-drama, Park So-dam is shown trampling on Seo In-guk in front of a strange stone monument that appears to be a gate. The poster also revealed that the K-drama would be released in December 2023.

The new poster also has scribbles that read,

"After the death, a cruel judgment begins."

With the release of its entire cast and the drama poster, Death's Game has already attracted a lot of attention because of its unique storyline and the presence of highly regarded actors Seo In-guk and Park So Dam.

The highly anticipated drama, Death's Game, which is co-produced by the lead pair from the drama, promises to be a drama-filled fascinating film. Additionally, the story is written by Lee Won-sik, illustrated by Gul-chan, and its direction and screenwriting are done by Ha Byung-hoon who has also directed renowned dramas such as 18 Again and Go Back Couple.

The upcoming K-drama is expected to have a total of eight episodes and will be aired on jTBC and TVING networks from December 2023. Although, the exact date and time on which the first episode will be aired is yet to be announced by TVING.

Viewers are eager to immerse themselves in this thrilling voyage and witness the on-screen magic that this extraordinary cast is guaranteed to offer as the countdown to December begins. The suspenseful plot of Death's Game is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.