Love Siblings: Release date, plot, hosts, where to stream, and all you need to know

JTBC's Love Siblings dating reality show drew fans' attention due to its unique concept. In this show, siblings will play a pivotal role in setting up their brothers and sisters. On February 2, 2024, JTBC dropped the show's first teaser featuring siblings Jonathan and Patricia.

In the video, Patricia is on a date with Jung Hyun-gyu, who appeared as a wild card entry in the second season of the dating show Transit Love (EXchange), while her brother Jonathan sits beside them. According to Joy News 24, the teaser begins with Jung Hyun-gyu saying his popular line,

"See you tomorrow, Noona."

As the teaser moves further, Patricia flirts back, which makes her brother cringe. Jonathan is seen getting embarrassed by the romantic words used by his sister. He burst into laughter; watching his sister in this situation made him almost vomit.

A phrase appears in the teaser:

"Intuiting the love stories of my sibling I never wanted to know about."

Love Siblings: Release date, plot, hosts, where to stream, and everything you need to know about the dating reality show

Release Date

The dating reality show Love Siblings involving blood-related young South Korean individuals is scheduled to air every Friday from March 1, 2024, at 8.50 pm Korean Standard Time on the JTBC channel.

Plot

As witnessed with Jonathan and Patricia in the teaser, Love Siblings is expected to create an environment where Korean siblings will be able to express unfettered love without their age-rank badges. This show will depict the journey of brothers and sisters with different dating experiences living together, encouraging and offering each other advice on their relationships.

However, the real reactions given by the duo are also intriguing as viewers might wonder what this dating show with a fresh concept will offer. It is anticipated that the viewer's excitement will rise when they witness real-life siblings acting as though they don't know one another to maintain a comfortable relationship. However, they will actively lend a helping hand when necessary.

The family meddling dating reality show is gaining attention as it is helmed by director Lee Jin-ju, widely known in the country for his previous works in Transit Love (EXchange) seasons one and two.

Hosts

The hosting panel of this show has been in the limelight as we'll see BamBam of GOT7, who previously appeared as a guest panelist in Transit Love (EXchange) season 2, and (G)I-DLE's vocalist Miyeon.

Popular Congolese-Korean YouTuber Jonathan, who hosted the third season of The K-Star Next Door along with his sister Patricia, will join the panel, increasing anticipation among fans as the siblings host.

Furthermore, South Korean record producer Code Kunst and model Han Hye-jin will be seen alongside other hosts on Love Siblings.

Where to stream Love Siblings

Apart from the JTBC channel, viewers can find Love Siblings on the Korean OTT platform Wavve, which also aired Transit Love (EXchange) seasons one and two.