GOT7’s BamBam World Tour 2024 Latin America and Europe: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Member of the popular K-pop band GOT7, BamBam announced the Latin America and Europe dates of his solo world tour named Area 52. The idol added the dates to his ongoing tour on December 27, 2023, via his social media pages. The newly announced dates will begin in late February and continue till March 2024 with concerts taking place in Brazil, Mexico, and France, among others.

Tickets will be available through the Onion Production website and will go live before the on-sale date of each concert. Venue and ticket price details for the newly announced shows have yet to be revealed.

BamBam originally announced the Area 52 tour in July 2023. The first leg consisted of dates in Asia like Seoul, Manila, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok with additional dates added in August. This was followed by the announcement of a US leg on December 7, 2023. The tour is set to begin in mid-February with six concerts spread across five cities including Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

BamBam's Latin America and Europe tour will begin in San Juan and end in Frankfurt

GOT7 member BamBam will kick off the Area 52 tour with his San Juan concert in Puerto Rico, scheduled for February 28, 2024. After performing across multiple cities in Latin America, the idol will fly over to Paris to begin the European leg. He will wrap up the tour with a show in Frankfurt on March 26, 2024.

Here are the dates of the Latin American & European tour:

February 28, 2024 - San Juan, Puerto Rico

March 2, 2024 - Santiago, Chile

March 5, 2024- Sao Paulo, Brazil

March 8, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico

March 10, 2024 - Monterrey, Mexico

March 22, 2024 - Paris, France

March 24, 2024 - London, United Kingdom

March 28, 2024 - Frankfurt, Germany

More about BamBam's music and career

The singer announced the Area 52 World Tour four months after the release of his debut studio album Sour & Sweet on March 28, 2023. It was released alongside a title track of the same name. This is his first full-length solo project under his new agency Abyss Company, having released only two EPs prior, B in January 2022 and riBBon in June 2021.

The idol and his GOT7 bandmates announced that they would focus on their solo careers after leaving their longtime agency JYP Entertainment at the beginning of 2021. The boyband made a mini comeback in May 2022 with a self-titled EP and lead single Nanana.

Born Kunpimook Bhuwakul, the idol adopted the stage name BamBam from the fictional character Bamm-Bamm Rubble of The Flinstones. He sold out both nights of the Area 52 tour at the Thunderdome Stadium in his hometown of Bangkok, making him the first solo K-pop idol to do so. In 2022, BamBam also became the first K-pop idol to perform at the NBA halftime show for the Golden State Warriors.