GOT7 BamBam reveals that he skipped his participation at the Louis Vuitton fashion show for Radio Star and talks about his new agency

On January 25, 2023, GOT7 BamBam's episode on MBC’s talk show, Radio Star, was released. Here, the idol revealed a couple of intriguing facts that surprised not only the people present there but also many netizens.

On the day the episode was filmed, BamBam said he was supposed to be going to France to attend Louis Vuitton's fashion show. However, since Radio Star invited him, the idol decided to attend the talk show instead.

GOT7 BamBam also shared his thoughts on why he chose the new agency he signed up with, Abyss Company. The main reason he entered an exclusive contract with the company was due to their agreement to offer more promotions for BamBam in Korea, which he lacked in his previous company.

GOT7 BamBam reveals his priorities for promotions in Korea rather than overseas

Along with GOT7 BamBam, other significant Korean influences such as TV hosts Kwanghee and Whang Soo-kyeong and model Joo Woo-jae were also present for that MBC’s Radio Star episode. Upon hearing BamBam's confession about passing his attendance at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, everyone was surprised.

a♡🆔🌹 @hnbeans we could've gotten jackbam for louis vuitton but bambam sacrificed himself to attend radio star!! 🥺

They even joked about the issue, saying they would have left for Paris in a heartbeat or would love to be in a situation where they could contemplate between attending a Louis Vuitton show or Radio Star. However, when BamBam revealed the reason behind the same, they were able to empathize with him. He said:

"I was invited to a Louis Vuitton fashion show as a representative of Thaiand. I've maintained a good relationship with Louis Vuitton for about two year. After inviting me to the show, I had to the chance to become their ambassador. You never know, but I think there was a chance."

"Love calls (calls for good work) came from several companies, but other companies only talked about overseas markets and overseas activities.



Now, the agency proposes and promises activities focused on Korea, and signs the contract"

-says BB

Despite knowing that there was a chance that he could have become an ambassador for Louis Vuitton if he had attended the show, the most probable reason for passing the invitation was that he was invited as a representative of Thailand and not Korea.

GOT7 BamBam confessed that although he is a K-pop idol, his promotions within Korea have been minimal. Additionally, his previous agency had concentrated on his promotions overseas rather than in Korea. He stated:

"I started to doubt my promotion in the entertainment industry and thought about even retiring."

Rana🍒🫐 @Rana_Berries

"I worked hard, but the recognition in Korea was not as high as I expected, so I was skeptical about my activities and even thinking about retirement." @BamBam1A The post talked about how #BamBam gave up on LV invitation for PFW because he had a filming with Radio Star in kr.

This came as a shock to many, especially when one considers how hard it must have been for BamBam to think about retiring. The idol stated that despite debuting and being active in Korea, he felt he needed to be recognized more within the country.

BamBam's choice to attend Radio Star rather than the Louis Vuitton show could also be due to the same reason. Given that he would be representing Thailand and promoting himself in Paris and other western countries, he was naturally inclined to attend the Radio Star, which would be promoting him inside Korea, where he wants to be recognized more.

𝚓𝚘𝚢𝚌𝚎 @cyjprint bambam still has his original goal in mind—which is to be more recognized in korea, because he chose to film 'radio star' instead of going to france for louis vuitton 🥹

Upon hearing the news, fans were both surprised and proud at the same time. While many would have seen this as a miss-out on a great opportunity, fans were happy to see GOT7 BamBam make choices that best aligned with his interests despite it being an unconventional one.

