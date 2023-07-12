"SCREAMING": Fans go wild as BamBam announces his first world tour AREA 52

On July 12, 2023, BamBam, a member of GOT7, excitedly revealed his first world tour titled AREA 25. The tour is scheduled to commence in Seoul, South Korea, and will subsequently visit various Asian countries such as Manila, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

In September, GOT7's BamBam will host concerts in several remarkable venues. These include the Olympic Hall in Seoul, the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila, and Lisboeta Macau in Macau. Continuing the tour in October, he will perform in other parts of Asia, including the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur and the Thunderdome Stadium in Bangkok.

The world tour announcement was made through a captivating poster featuring an astronaut suit adorned with the name BamBam. As soon as fans caught wind of the tour dates, they were ecstatic. Now, they eagerly anticipate further details about these upcoming concerts.

As the initial venues for GOT7's BamBam's first world tour have been revealed, fans eagerly await the announcement of dates for Western and European countries.

The tour announcement poster states that additional dates and locations will soon be disclosed. This keeps the hopes alive for many fans, who eagerly anticipate the unveiling of US tour dates and await the opportunity to purchase tickets as soon as they become available.

Fans are buzzing all over the internet, expressing joy about the idol's first-ever world tour. They are thrilled at the prospect of meeting BamBam at the tour venues and dancing and singing along with him.

Here's how fans are reacting to the announcement of the idol's world tour:

Without a doubt, fans believe that this will be a momentous era for both GOT7 and their fanbase. Many fans are even making lighthearted jokes about calling in sick to work, pretending to be unwell, just to attend the concert the next day. Others are strategizing and contemplating how they will secure the coveted concert tickets.

Meanwhile, the idol remains highly active on social media, constantly engaging with his fans and sharing memes. Some lucky fans have even received humorous replies from the Thai idol, thoroughly enjoying their regular interactions with him.

More about the GOT7 member

The South Korean idol and member of the boy group GOT7 hails from Thailand. He spent his formative years there before moving to Korea for training. During his upbringing, he was affiliated with a dance crew called We Zaa Cool, where he performed alongside his childhood friend, Lisa of Blackpink.

JYP Entertainment made an initial announcement on January 10, 2021, stating that the idol and his fellow group members' exclusive contracts were set to expire. The following day, the company released an official statement reaffirming that all members would depart from the company once their exclusive contracts concluded on January 19, 2021.

BamBam is set to begin his world tour on September 16, 2023, from Seoul, South Korea.

