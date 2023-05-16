"Leave us alone": GOT7 fans defend Mark and BamBam after allegations that they copied BTS' friendship tattoos

On May 15, GOT7 members Mark and BamBam debuted their new friendship tattoos via their social media accounts. The members were seen standing topless with their backs facing the camera, showing off the number 7 design engraved on their shoulder blades.

Mark and BamBam captioned the photo - "2/7" with a tick mark emoji. Mark also shared another version of the photo with the caption - "Who’s next?"

While Ahgases (GOT7 fans) loved the tattoos and want to know who the next member getting inked would be, a new controversy emerged because of these friendship tattoos. BTS fans alleged that GOT7's Mark and BamBam copied BTS' friendship tattoos.

For those unaware, all seven BTS members have gotten friendship tattoos to celebrate a decade of the group. They got the number 7 inked on their bodies by a local tattoo artist, who especially designed the tattoo for the members.

ARMYs alleged that GOT7's Mark and BamBam copied BTS' friendship tattoo idea. However, Ahgases have jumped to their defense claiming that these allegations are baseless.

GOT7 fans remind BTS fans of Jungkook and Yugyeom's friendship tattoos

” @nlydln 𓆗 @jjpbbamist Not jungkook copying yg and mark’ tattoo and even placing it the same place like I’m sorry I’m not gatekeeping but this is so unoriginal Not jungkook copying yg and mark’ tattoo and even placing it the same place like I’m sorry I’m not gatekeeping but this is so unoriginal https://t.co/oZb1eeWUcq jungkook is basically friend with all got7 members and 97 liners as well. yugyeom, mark AND jungkook went together get a matching tattoo YEARS ago like i need y’all to be serious twitter.com/jjpbbamist/sta… jungkook is basically friend with all got7 members and 97 liners as well. yugyeom, mark AND jungkook went together get a matching tattoo YEARS ago like i need y’all to be serious twitter.com/jjpbbamist/sta… https://t.co/TvUZnF2mix

After BTS fans alleged that GOT7 members Mark and BamBam copied Bangtan's friendship tattoo idea, GOT7's fans claimed that getting a friendship tattoo isn't a unique idea and that several K-pop idols have gotten friendship tattoos with their bandmates.

They also mentioned that like BTS, GOT7 has seven members as well, and Mark and BamBam getting a '7' tattoo was justified. Additionally, Ahgases reminded BTS fans that Jungkook, BamBam, and Yugyeom have friendship tattoos as well, showcasing their solid friendship with each other. For those uninitiated, the trio has the word 'Truth' tattooed on their forearms.

bb. @kunpbam1a they genuinely think mark and bambam went to the tattoo artist and showed them their favs NUMBER 7 tattoo??? like let’s be serious for a bit here they genuinely think mark and bambam went to the tattoo artist and showed them their favs NUMBER 7 tattoo??? like let’s be serious for a bit here 😭😭😭

vic @sIayrina also how are y’all mad at mark and bambam but not at people getting the exact same tattoos that jungkook has??? also how are y’all mad at mark and bambam but not at people getting the exact same tattoos that jungkook has??? 😭 https://t.co/7JA47uj71W

p💤 @stillwithujk8 @7even4ever1 Tattoo artist uploaded all of theirs together so they got it together & he didn't copied it @7even4ever1 Tattoo artist uploaded all of theirs together so they got it together & he didn't copied it https://t.co/o59RMeEaJH

Pri ❀ ⁷ ☾ @vvaehsk Damn some armys really pressed about Mark & Bambam’s 7 tattoos like they’re literally called GOT7 what should their tattoo be? 8? Damn some armys really pressed about Mark & Bambam’s 7 tattoos like they’re literally called GOT7 what should their tattoo be? 8? 😭😭

cj 🫰🏽 @mylifeascj It’s really annoying seeing that fandom being upset over bambam and mark’s “7” tattoo. THEY ARE LITERALLY CALLED GOT 7. GOT. SEVEN. It’s really annoying seeing that fandom being upset over bambam and mark’s “7” tattoo. THEY ARE LITERALLY CALLED GOT 7. GOT. SEVEN.

kei • 🍓 saw dream & rv @winbweyri why are people so pressed about mark & bambam getting their “7” tattoo?? they’re literally named GOT7 ???? why are people so pressed about mark & bambam getting their “7” tattoo?? they’re literally named GOT7 ???? 😭

Ahgases also argued that 7 is a special number for the septet and that they have used it for their album, logo, and their official greeting as well.

Some other fans have reminded BTS fans that both the Gen 3 groups have always shared a warm and wonderful equation with each other and it is damaging to pit them against each other over friendship tattoos.

Five out of the seven members, including Jackson, Mark, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom have gotten themselves inked in the past. Ahgases also praised Mark for having a matching tattoo with each of the group's maknae members - the 'Truth' tattoo with Yugyeom and the number 7 tattoo with BamBam.

With Mark and BamBam getting themselves inked, it is expected that in due course of time, the other five members will get themselves tattooed as well. Youngjae responded to Mark and BamBam's post by replying that he will get a tattoo only if they are willing to pay for it, earning laughs from fans.

𝑗𝑢𝑣𝑦 @sevendless



: If Mark hyung or BamBam gives me money, I’ll do the 7 tattoo~~

: ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

: There was no promise, but it suddenly became a “who’s next” (...?) thing

: Please do it Mark hyung~~~ 🫶🏼

: No, Bam-ah do it, do it for your hyung



Previously, the members had gotten friendship necklaces made in 2017, with the custom-made slogan "seven or never."

What are the members up to these days?

Ever since GOT7 members left JYP Entertainment in 2021, the members have been thriving in their solo careers, under the different agencies they are signed with. Leader JAY B and Jinyoung are currently serving in the military.

Jackson was in Sao Paolo, Brazil for the MAGIC MAN World Tour last night. He also attended the Met Gala recently. Mark confirmed Asia dates for The Other Side tour, which kicked off in North America last year. He also had a mini-reunion with Jackson, who performed at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California.

The group's younger members are busy with their solo careers as well. BamBam recently released his second solo album Sour and Sweet in March. Youngjae has been cast in the 10th-anniversary performance of the legendary musical The Days alongside Ji Chang-wook and The Glory's Kim Gun Woo amongst others. Finally, Yugyeom recently reunited with JAY B and Jinyoung to send the latter off to the military.

