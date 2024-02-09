"It was so precious to her": Fans angered at Transit Love (EXchange) 3 contestant Hwihyeon for sharing a memorable candy of his ex as a snack

On Friday, February 9, the latest episode of Transit Love, or EXchange's third season, offers more exciting, shocking, and scandalous events for fans to ponder.

One such incident that caught the attention of many viewers was when all the contestants were gathered around, sitting together, and enjoying their time with some drinks and chats. During this time, the contestant, Hwihyeon, got up from his seat and stated that he had a good snack to add to the drinking session.

After he went and got back from his room, he brought a rock candy along with him, and this immediately shocked and upset the viewers since the candy carried a lot of meaning to the relationship he shared with his ex-girlfriend, Hyewon, who's also a contestant on Transit Love 3.

It was revealed that Hwihyeon used to work at a candy store, and he bought the particular candy for Hyewon when they were dating.

Hyewon also stated that the candy meant a lot to her, and even after they broke up, she never had the heart to throw it away. Therefore, when her ex used it as a casual drinking snack and shared it with all the contestants, fans were angered and criticized him for his insensitive behavior.

Transit Love, or EXchange, is a South Korean reality TV show where a few pairs of ex-lovers are gathered together at a house, but their past relationships with one another shouldn't be revealed to the other contestants.

As the crowd comes together to spend a few days with each other, they use this opportunity to realize where they want to get back together or find new people to start a fresh journey.

One of the ex-couples in the show is Hwihyeon and Hyewon. During the ninth episode of Transit Love 3, which was released on February 9, all the contestants were gathered around while engaging in some alcohol and chatter. Hwihyeon suddenly got up from his seat and exclaimed that he had a snack that would add perfectly to the alcohol they were having.

When he got back from his room, he was carrying rock candy, and upon seeing this, Hyewon, his ex-girlfriend, was heartbroken.

On the first day of the show, the ex-couples secretly gifted each other with something that reminded each other of their relationship, therefore, Hyewon gave Hwihyeon the candies that meant a lot to her. However, Hwihyeon brought the candy out, exclaiming that it was a gift from his ex and that he didn't mind sharing it as a snack.

During one of the personal interviews that were conducted for Transit Love 3, Hyewon revealed that the candy meant a lot to her since he bought it for her from the candy store he was working at. Therefore, seeing him casually use it as a drinking snack upset her.

"He brought out the candy I had given him. When we were dating, he had bought the candy from the store that he worked at. It was so precious to me that I had only eaten one a day back then. I couldn’t even finish it, such that even when we broke up, the remaining ones just kind of hardened up. My heart had been so hurt whenever I looked at it."

Naturally, fans criticized Hwihyeon for his behavior and called him insensitive for using a meaningful candy as a casual snack when his ex-girlfriend was also present during the incident.

However, since fans see a connection between the two Transit Love contestants, they hope that communicating and talking properly to each other can solve the issues and misunderstandings.

