5 exciting Korean dating shows to binge-watch anytime, anywhere

One of the many exciting pieces of content that come out of the Korean Entertainment industry is Korean dating shows. For years, the industry has been carrying on the tradition, and it's one of those shows that garners an audience of various age groups. The general concept of the shows, as dating shows usually run, is to put together a group of people in a house and let love bloom between them.

While K-drama series already have all the qualities to make the audience absolutely swoon and make their hearts flutter, Korean dating shows take it one step ahead since they work with real circumstances. Almost every dating show put forth by the industry has effortlessly caught people's attention and grown into the talk of the town. The only possible downside of the shows is that once you start watching them, it is quite hard to put them down.

5 binge-worthy reality Korean dating shows that make your hearts flutter

1) Single's Inferno

One of the most recent and famous Korean dating shows is Single's Inferno. The show revolves around nine single individuals who are stranded on an island, and their only way out is to leave as a couple. Given the odd-numbered group of people, it naturally sparks a sense of competition with an inevitable tinge of drama.

The release of the show was the hottest topic on the internet and almost everyone was tuning in to get a glimpse of the drama-filled show. While its first season was released in December 2021, the high demand from fans resulted in a second season, which was wrapped up not too long ago, in January 2023.

2) Transit Love

Adding a lot more drama to the already exciting plotlines of Korean dating shows is Transit Love, otherwise known as EXChange. Released in June 2021, the show gathers fourteen people, with equal numbers of men and women. The intriguing aspect is that every participant's ex-lover is a fellow contestant, and they should go about with the show without revealing who is whose ex.

The purpose of the show, therefore, becomes to see if the participants want to get back together with their exes after resolving whatever conflicts they have or find new partners from the lot to kickstart their new love story. This show, too, met the fans with high demand, and a second season was soon released in 2022.

3) Pink Lie

Next in line from the exciting list of Korean dating shows is Pink Lie, which was rolled out in October 2022. Again piquing drama and competition, it brings in an odd number of people: four men and three women. The show puts the group of people into a pink house, and all the participants carry a lie with them.

The lie could be only one and about anything—their age, occupation, etc. As the seven people spend time together, they find their way to the person who sees them through the lies and understands them for who they truly are.

4) Heart Signal

A little older but just as exciting, if not more, as the other Korean dating shows Heart Signal which was released in 2017. Carrying one of the most intriguing plotlines is Heart Signal where the eight members are put in a Signal House where no direct confession of their love to another is allowed.

Every night, a person can send an anonymous text to the person they have an interest in. While they can't reveal their true identities in the morning, most of the communication is done through one's body language. The show piqued the interest of the audience and rolled out an effortless list of three seasons, with its fourth already in talks.

5) Love Catcher

The last on the list of exciting Korean dating shows is Love Catcher, which aired in July 2018. The show can be seen as not just a dating show but also a money hunt. In a group of ten strangers, half of them are love catchers, while the other half are money catchers. The money catchers are given the chance to bag 50 million won.

However, this is only possible if they match themselves with a love catcher. If they get together with a money-catcher by mistake, they'll be eliminated from the show. Given that love catchers will naturally avoid money-catchers since it hinders their way to finding love, it makes the show all the more heated.

Love Catcher, too, aired three seasons. While the first season was placed in an isolated and unknown location, the other two were in Bali and Seoul, respectively.

With quite a handful of exciting and binge-worthy Korean dating shows out there, the industry will also be much better prepared for its ever-eager audience in the coming years.