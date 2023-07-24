Nineteen to Twenty on Netflix: Meet the cast of the Gen Z romance reality show

Closely on the heels of the super-successful second season of Single's Inferno, Netflix released Nineteen to Twenty, a romance reality show featuring a Gen Z cast. For those confused about the title, it is based on the age system followed by South Koreans for a long time.

On January 1, every single person, regardless of their birthdays, would get a year older. Additionally, they would consider a person to be one year old when they were born, considering the 10 months spent in the womb. This system was removed earlier this year, making all Koreans become younger.

The Netflix reality show follows 19-year-old Koreans who are on verge of entering their twenties. In December, they first spend time together in "Class 19," attending lessons on basic adult skills, where romance is prohibited. After a week, in the new year (January), they will be shifted to "House 20," officially as adults, where they can seek out romantic relationships as well.

Choi Ye-rin and the other Gen Z cast of Netflix's latest dating reality show, Nineteen to Twenty

1) Choi Seo-hyeon

Christened the "beauty queen" of her high school by her classmates and friends, Seo-hyeon wants to become an architect in the future. Influenced by her father and the beauty of construction after looking at a house, this Nineteen to Twenty cast member wishes to make buildings and homes similar to the one she noticed when she was younger.

However, her desire after turning 20 is to have fun playing drinking games with friends and start dating someone in college.

2) Choi Ye-rin

Wanting to work as a cabin (or flight) attendant in the future, Ye-rin aspires to study this major at university too. She hopes to learn how to communicate with people who speak different tongues through her dream.

Although she had some dating experience, the young adult confessed to never having heart-fluttering feelings for a person before. However, her friends consider her dependable, saying she wins over their partners in this aspect. Currently, Ye-rin wants to experience profound love in her adult life (starting at Nineteen to Twenty) as she has not felt it before.

3) Jeong Ji-woo

Another Nineteen to Twenty cast member who hopes to become a part of an in-flight cabin crew in the future, Jeong Ji-woo wants to meet new people and learn about different cultures through this.

A native of Hwaseong, Gyonggi-do, Ji-woo considers herself popular because others have called her "pretty and cute" at first and "thoughful" after they get to know her better.

4) Jeong Seo-young

An aspiring actress, Seo-young has been compared by some netizens to have visuals similar to Red Velvet's Yeri. She told the Nineteen to Twenty team that she was interested in learning the backstory of each character she essays. As it is now, the youngster hopes to become an actor of high caliber, that is someone who stays in people's minds in the future.

5) Kim Pyeong-seok

Wanting to become an instructor of hapkido, a Korean martial art style, Kim Pyeong-seok has participated in and won medals in competitions (national and international) in it since childhoon. Moreover, he finds his inspiration for this career path in his father, who operates a hapkido studio.

The Nineteen to Twenty contestant helps out at the studio by teaching younger kids, also spending his afternoons picking up the students from their homes. Those close to him describe him as difficult to approach but warm and fun once they know him.

6) Lee Ji-min

Another martial artist, Ji-min's area of focus is the better known taekwondo. He aspires to become a sports instructor as he liked playing baseball and soccer since he was a boy. Sharing his popularity on Nineteen to Twenty, he mentioned that he received a lot of Perero from girls on Perero day, beating out others his age.

7) Lim Jung-yun

Although he dreamt of playing baseball professionally, Jung-yun ultimately envisaged himself as an actor instead. He has been taking classes for a year, but he still considers himself a novice in the craft. A sportsman on his middle school's team, he attended a boys-only high school, making his interactions with girls limited.

Expressing difficulty communicating with strangers, this Nineteen to Twenty cast member said that he can talk a lot once he gets comfortable with someone.

8) Moon Se-yeon

A table tennis exponent who has been with the sport for ten years, Se-yeon won the high school national competition with his team and got a chance to play in the Youth National Team in 2022.

Wanting to win the pro league for the Jecheon City table tennis team, he hopes to experience a foreign visit at some point in his life. Although introverted around strangers, he told the Nineteen to Twenty team that he has a great sense of humor around his friends and acquaintances.

9) Noh Hee-ji

Yet another Nineteen to Twenty contestant with a sporty side, Hee-ji aspires to become a pilates instructor by following her mother's footsteps. She likes to exercise, having a preference for running, lifting, and cycling.

As for her personality, she believes that she can easily become close to people, no matter their gender. Part of the pandemic generation who were robbed of their high school experience, Hee-ji hope to replicate it in some capacity on the show.

10) Oh Sang-won

The last on this list of Nineteen to Twenty cast is Sang-won, a student at Pohang University of Science and Tehnology (POSTECH). Wanting to work as a robotics engineer in the future, he is a self-professed golden retriever who is friendly and pleasant with new people.

Nineteen to Twenty is available for watching on Netflix, with new episodes being released on Tuesdays.

Poll : Are you watching Nineteen to Twenty on Netflix? Yes No 0 votes