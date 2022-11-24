Red Velvet's Yeri to play lead in upcoming OTT thriller

Yeri of popular girl group Red Velvet, will soon be seen as the lead in an OTT teen thriller drama, titled Cheongdam International High School.

SM Entertainment confirmed that the Red Velvet member will appear as Baek Je-na, the heiress of the Hanmyeong group (a conglomerate), in the upcoming series.

After appearing on tvN's Drama Stage - Mint Condition and Blue Birthday last year, this will be the idol's third acting project. The 23-year-old has received praise from netizens for her previous roles, and fans can't wait to see her return to the big screen.

Yeri to play high school queen in Cheongdam International High School

SM entertainment revealed that in the K-drama, Yeri's character Baek Je-na will be seen reigning as the queen of 'Diamond 6', a group of Cheongdam International High School elites.

The agency also said that the singer, who is preparing for her role, will undergo an "unprecedented transformation" to show a dark and bold side through her appearance on the show.

Speaking about the role, Yeri said:

“I’m happy to be able to meet you with a different look.”

According to reports, the plot of the drama revolves around Baek-Je na, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a student. What adds intrigue to the story is that the only witness to the murder is Kim Hye-in (Lee Eun-sam), a transfer student at the school.The show's highlight is expected to be the psychological warfare between the characters.

Distributed through WHYNOT Media, the South Korean pioneer in short-form web series, Cheongdam International High School will be released in 2023. The release date and details about supporting cast members will be revealed in the coming weeks.

It is also anticipated that along with her appearance on the show, Yeri will lend her voice to the OST of the upcoming drama.

The singer had released an OST for her previous drama, Blue Birthday, in which she played Oh Ha Rin, the protagonist who relentlessly jumps into the past for her first love. The song, It's You, was originally sung by singer-songwriter Kim Hee-soo, better known as Colde.

Red velvet's comeback

On the music front, Red Velvet's Maknae will soon be making a much-awaited comeback with bandmates Wendy, Irene, Joy, and Seulgi.

The group's mini-album, titled The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday, is set to release on November 28, 2022. The five-track album, led by title track Birthday, will have love songs presenting different moods.

According to SM Entertainment, Birthday is a pop-dance track influenced by legendary American composer George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.

Other tracks on the album include BYE BYE and ZOOM, which are R&B pop dance songs, Celebrate, an R&B ballad, and On A Ride, a hyper-pop dance song.

The quintet, often hailed as the industry's "concept queens," are currently building anticipation for their upcoming release with teaser images capturing their funky side.

