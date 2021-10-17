5 wrestlers you didn’t know started their careers in baseball

Baseball isn't a sport one would inherently identify as a desirable background for professional wrestlers, but it is. Professional wrestlers come from all sorts of backgrounds. Football, basketball, and fitness seem to be favorable hunting grounds for scouts due to the industry's priority on physicality, size, and power, respectively.

Meanwhile, many female wrestlers have found themselves in the squared circle of the fashion and modeling world. This was particularly valid for the diva era of WWE but has subsequently diminished in prominence.

Baseball has surprisingly been a breeding ground for many wrestlers currently appearing in promotions all over the world. They include current WWE Superstars competing on the main roster and wrestlers across the ocean in Japan. Some legends of the industry have joined the industry from a background in the sport.

Here is a list of 5 wrestlers who started their careers in baseball.

#5 WWE superstar Veer was the first Indian in Major League Baseball

Veer isn't exactly a star on the WWE main roster, where he is one of two lackeys of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal ready to jump to their leader's defense only to get floored by the likes of Drew McIntyre. However, WWE is missing the point if they fail to groom Veer into a future star.

A multi-sport talent, Veer chose baseball as his preferred sport and participated and won in a reality show before leaving for the US for further training. He became one of the first Indians to sign an MLB contract.

After the decline of his baseball career, he signed a developmental contract in WWE. His story was detailed in the film Million Dollar Arm, and he remains the only WWE Superstar to have a biopic made and released before joining the company.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh