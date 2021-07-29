9 WWE Superstars who you may not know have competed in other sports

WWE is home to some of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry. Many stars from the wrestling ring have gone on to find success outside the industry. John Cena, Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Mickie James are some of the big names that successfully used their in-ring success to make it big in the entertainment world.

Similarly, there are a few superstars in WWE who competed in other sports before making it big in the company. These individuals used their athletic abilities to make it big elsewhere before signing with WWE.

Goldberg, Roman Reigns, and Ronda Rousey are some of the big stars who competed in other sports before becoming wrestlers. However, let’s take a look at nine WWE superstars who you may not know competed in other sports.

#9 Top Dolla recently joined WWE

Top Dolla made his way to WWE NXT in 2020. He is currently part of Hit Row, a faction led by Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The giant superstar is looking to make an impact early in his career, and his recent matches have shown that he has the potential to make it big.

What many fans may not know about Top Dolla is the fact that he has a lot of experience in American Football. The WWE Superstar has played for a few NFL teams, including the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks.

WWE.com described the recruit in the following way after he signed with the company:

“Anthony Francis is a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder with five years of NFL experience under his belt. The former defensive tackle played for the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins.”

Top Dolla is one of many WWE Superstars who tried their hand at American Football before competing in the wrestling ring. He could become a breakout star for the company in the years to come.

#8 Commander Azeez is another WWE Superstar who played American Football

Commander Azeez is currently playing the role of Apollo Crews’ bodyguard on WWE SmackDown. Before moving to the main roster, Azeez was part of the NXT roster and even featured on WWE’s first Netflix film ‘The Main Event.’

Before entering the wrestling ring, Azeez played American football as an offensive lineman. He played for various teams in the Polish American Football League and the German Football League.

In 2015, Azeez bagged his first National Football League (NFL) contract after he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings. After his release from the NFL, Azeez signed his first WWE contract. WWE introduced him with the following words on their official website:

“Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 350 pounds, he is a former professional football player who had stints in Poland and Germany. Most recently, he spent the 2015 preseason with the Minnesota Vikings as an offensive lineman.”

Azeez has helped Apollo Crews retain his Intercontinental Championship title on several occasions on SmackDown. He could end up getting a major push owing to his size and strength in the ring.

