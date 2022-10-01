Super Junior's Heechul to host Disney+'s upcoming dating reality show Pink Lie

Super Junior’s Heechul was announced as the host of the new dating reality show Pink Lie that will premiere on Disney+.

The revelation came through during the online production presentation of the show, which took place on September 30, 2022. The event was attended by Hee-chul, Lee Seon-bin, Song Won-seok, RalRal, and director Kim In-ha.

Pink Lie will feature young men and women who will choose one lie that they have never told anyone before. This will be done in order to find someone who will accept them for who they are. The show will air on Disney+ starting October 5, 2022.

Heechul opened up about what led him to join the show as an MC

After the MC announcement was made, the singer and entertainer shared his thoughts with fans during the promotional broadcast and revealed that he had never been a big fan of dating shows. The Super Junior member used to think there was nothing good about watching and scrutinizing other people’s relationships, which is why it never motivated him to watch any dating reality shows.

But with his latest participation on the show as an MC, he revealed that he is looking forward to changing his perspective and learning more about these kinds of shows:

"However, I've been told that the contestants on Pink Lie will reveal one lie about themselves. You learn in school and from your parents, and there is no such thing as high or low class when it comes to occupations. I thought I was the type of person who doesn't stereotype people, so I assumed this would be simple. I had no idea how biased I am towards people. I'm prone to stereotyping. I really reflected on myself."

He continued to talk about what led him to accept the show’s offer and said that he was intrigued by the show’s concept and thought it would be interesting to see it play out.

Pink Lie marks the first-ever Disney+ dating reality TV show, featuring men and women looking for their true love while solving mysteries. The upcoming show will make viewers question whether it is possible to fall in love with someone without knowing their social status or background.

Kim Hee-chul, Lee Sun-bin, Song Won-suk, and YouTuber RalRal will emcee the show while making predictions about how the contestants will fare.

From the show's trailer, the audience can predict that each member has a "pink lie" that they keep to themselves. Viewers will be left wondering if the contestants will ever find true love regardless of their background or experience.

More about Heechul

Kim Hee-chul first joined the entertainment industry as a member of the South Korean boy band Super Junior. In addition, he was also a member of the defunct pop rock duo Kim Heechul & Kim Jungmo.

Since his debut with Super Junior, Heechul has made a name for himself as a singer, entertainer, and mc. He has hosted many popular variety shows like Weekly Idol, Men on a Mission, Delicious Rendezvous, and many more.

Heechul is currently hosting his Street Alcohol Fighter 2 variety series, in which he invites guests to drink with him.

