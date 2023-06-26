2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards Nominees: Weak Hero Class 1, The Glory, and more compete for Best Drama Daesang

Nominees for the second edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards were finally revealed on June 26, 2023, and it already looks fierce. They particularly focus on content from steaming sites, especially after the independent and streaming content industry has seen an explosive boom in recent times.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards were introduced last year and are the content edition of the renowned Blue Dragon Film Awards. As one of the topmost recognized awards, bagging a nomination is in itself seen as an impressive feat by series and actors.

The dramas selected for this year’s awards were released between May 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. Safe to say, the K-drama industry upped their game once again, as viewers were presented with a range of genres, from revenge thriller The Glory to emotional drama Weak Hero Class 1. Many actors from the alien evasion drama Duty After School are also competing for Best Actor and Actress awards, thus enjoying recognition as talented new artists entering the industry.

Check out the entire list of the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

Whether Best Drama, Best Actress, or Rookie Actor, the competition is excitingly fierce in the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards. The nominees for the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards were chosen by multiple surveys, which included regular viewers and officials alongside evaluations by Sports Chosun’s entertainment writers. Sports Chosun presents the annual Blue Dragon Film Awards and now the Blue Dragon Series Awards as well.

Take a look at the Series category for the award nominees:

Best Drama

The Glory

Bargain

Narco-Saints

Weak Hero Class 1

Casino

Best Actor

Jin Sun-kyu - Bargain

Ha Jung-woo - Narco-Saints

EXO’s D.O. - Bad Prosecutor

Choi Min-sik - Casino

Lee Sung-min - Shadow Detective

Best Actress

Jeon Yeo-been – Glitch

Song Hye-kyo – The Glory

Jung Ryeo-won – May It Please the Court

Suzy – Anna

Kim Seo-hyung – Recipe for Farewell

Best Supporting Actor

Park Sung-hoon – The Glory

Chang Ryul – Bargain

Jo Woo-jin – Narco-Saints

Kim Jun-han – Anna

Lee Dong-hwi – Casino

Best Supporting Actress

Lim Ji-yeon – The Glory

Lee Elijah – Decoy

Jung Eun-chae – Anna

Kim Joo-ryung – Casino

Kyung Soo-jin – Shadow Detective

Best Rookie Actor

Kim Ki-hae – Duty After School

Moon Sang-min – Duty After School

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo – Island

Park Ji-hoon – Weak Hero Class 1

Bae In-hyuk – Cheer Up

Best Rookie Actress

Shin Ye-eun – Revenge of Others

Cha Joo-young – The Glory

Kwon Eun-bin – Duty After School

Han Ji-hyun – Cheer Up

EXID’s Hani – Hit the Spot

Meanwhile, below are the nominations for Variety and Educational program categories.

K+ @EMediaArtsKPLUS



Alongside with Yura (Best Entertainer) & BamBam (Best Rookie Male Entertainer)



Note: Last year, it won as the Best Variety Program.

Best Variety Program

SNL Korea Season 3

Siren: Survive the Island

PLAYou Level Up

Bloody Game 2

EXchange 2 aka Transit Love

Best Male Entertainer

Shin Dong-yup – SNL Korea Season 3

Lee Kwang-soo – The Zone: Survival Mission

Hwang Jae-sung – The Time Hotel

Hong Suk-chun – Me(a)rry Queer

Yoo Jae-suk – PLAYou Level Up

Best Female Entertainer

Joo Hyun-young – SNL Korea Season 3

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri – The Zone: Survival Mission

Lee Eun-ji – Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!

Jang Do-yeon – Change Days 2

Girl’s Day’s Yura – EXchange 2

Best Rookie Male Entertainer

Nam Hyun-woo – SNL Korea Season 3

WEi’s Kim Yo-han – Love Catcher in Bali

Lee Yi-kyung – Zero-sum Game

DEX – Bloody Game 2

GOT7’s BamBam – EXchange 2

Best Rookie Female Entertainer

Kim Ah-young – SNL Korea Season 3

Gabee – Love Catcher in Bali

Chuu – Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!

KARA’s Heo Young-ji – Change Days 2

Park Ji-min – Bloody Game 2

The 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held on July 19 at 8:30 pm KST.

