2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards Nominees: Weak Hero Class 1, The Glory, and more compete for Best Drama Daesang

Nominees for the second edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards were finally revealed on June 26, 2023, and it already looks fierce. They particularly focus on content from steaming sites, especially after the independent and streaming content industry has seen an explosive boom in recent times.
The Blue Dragon Series Awards were introduced last year and are the content edition of the renowned Blue Dragon Film Awards. As one of the topmost recognized awards, bagging a nomination is in itself seen as an impressive feat by series and actors.
The dramas selected for this year’s awards were released between May 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. Safe to say, the K-drama industry upped their game once again, as viewers were presented with a range of genres, from revenge thriller The Glory to emotional drama Weak Hero Class 1. Many actors from the alien evasion drama Duty After School are also competing for Best Actor and Actress awards, thus enjoying recognition as talented new artists entering the industry.
Check out the entire list of the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards
Whether Best Drama, Best Actress, or Rookie Actor, the competition is excitingly fierce in the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards. The nominees for the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards were chosen by multiple surveys, which included regular viewers and officials alongside evaluations by Sports Chosun’s entertainment writers. Sports Chosun presents the annual Blue Dragon Film Awards and now the Blue Dragon Series Awards as well.
Take a look at the Series category for the award nominees:
Best Drama
- The Glory
- Bargain
- Narco-Saints
- Weak Hero Class 1
- Casino
Best Actor
- Jin Sun-kyu - Bargain
- Ha Jung-woo - Narco-Saints
- EXO’s D.O. - Bad Prosecutor
- Choi Min-sik - Casino
- Lee Sung-min - Shadow Detective
Best Actress
- Jeon Yeo-been – Glitch
- Song Hye-kyo – The Glory
- Jung Ryeo-won – May It Please the Court
- Suzy – Anna
- Kim Seo-hyung – Recipe for Farewell
Best Supporting Actor
- Park Sung-hoon – The Glory
- Chang Ryul – Bargain
- Jo Woo-jin – Narco-Saints
- Kim Jun-han – Anna
- Lee Dong-hwi – Casino
Best Supporting Actress
- Lim Ji-yeon – The Glory
- Lee Elijah – Decoy
- Jung Eun-chae – Anna
- Kim Joo-ryung – Casino
- Kyung Soo-jin – Shadow Detective
Best Rookie Actor
- Kim Ki-hae – Duty After School
- Moon Sang-min – Duty After School
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo – Island
- Park Ji-hoon – Weak Hero Class 1
- Bae In-hyuk – Cheer Up
Best Rookie Actress
- Shin Ye-eun – Revenge of Others
- Cha Joo-young – The Glory
- Kwon Eun-bin – Duty After School
- Han Ji-hyun – Cheer Up
- EXID’s Hani – Hit the Spot
Meanwhile, below are the nominations for Variety and Educational program categories.
Best Variety Program
- SNL Korea Season 3
- Siren: Survive the Island
- PLAYou Level Up
- Bloody Game 2
- EXchange 2 aka Transit Love
Best Male Entertainer
- Shin Dong-yup – SNL Korea Season 3
- Lee Kwang-soo – The Zone: Survival Mission
- Hwang Jae-sung – The Time Hotel
- Hong Suk-chun – Me(a)rry Queer
- Yoo Jae-suk – PLAYou Level Up
Best Female Entertainer
- Joo Hyun-young – SNL Korea Season 3
- Girls’ Generation’s Yuri – The Zone: Survival Mission
- Lee Eun-ji – Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!
- Jang Do-yeon – Change Days 2
- Girl’s Day’s Yura – EXchange 2
Best Rookie Male Entertainer
- Nam Hyun-woo – SNL Korea Season 3
- WEi’s Kim Yo-han – Love Catcher in Bali
- Lee Yi-kyung – Zero-sum Game
- DEX – Bloody Game 2
- GOT7’s BamBam – EXchange 2
Best Rookie Female Entertainer
- Kim Ah-young – SNL Korea Season 3
- Gabee – Love Catcher in Bali
- Chuu – Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!
- KARA’s Heo Young-ji – Change Days 2
- Park Ji-min – Bloody Game 2
The 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held on July 19 at 8:30 pm KST.