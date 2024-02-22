"Gonna be a tear-jerker episode": Fans react as Transit Love EXchange 3 screening gets halted midway for the first time in show's history

Episode 11 of TVING's original Transit Love EXchange 3 (also known as Transit Love 3) has generated buzz ahead of its broadcast on February 23, 2024, at 12 pm KST. The fervent fan base of the show has been enthusiastic about the upcoming season 3 episode 11.

South Korean media outlet MBC Entertainment reported that for the first time, the filming of the show had to be halted during episode 11 since the jury and the production team were overwhelmed by emotions. During the filming of the show, the footage is screened in real-time for the panelists. Hence, when the panel asked for the screening to be stopped, the recording of the contestants was halted simultaneously.

Viewers of the show gear up for the upcoming episode as they expect it to be a "tear-jerker."

"About to take everyone OUT": Fans anticipate an emotional plot in episode 11 of Transit Love EXchange 3

On December 29, 2023, TVING premiered the much-awaited Transit Love EXchange 3 (환승연애 시즌3), the popular reality dating show from South Korea.

The plot revolves around people with broken hearts who are thrown into a house together which gives rise to a plethora of dating pitfalls and emotional turns. In the middle of a maelstrom of heartache and desire, former lovers set out to create new relationships while living together.

In the preview of episode 11 which was released on February 16, there's visible tension among participants when they get a second letter, allowing girls to select who they wish to talk to among the male participants.

Ju-won is chosen by Yu-jung, strengthening their friendship, while Hye-won and Hwi-hyun ultimately work out their differences, with Hye-won expressing a desire to resume their relationship.

Meanwhile, episode 11 preview showed Lee Yu-jung expressing her unwillingness to approach her ex during a conversation in which Choi Chang-jin and Yu-jung are at odds. Da-hye and Dong-jin also seem to be headed for confrontation which has made viewers anxious with anticipation. The addition of the "Personal Room" and "EX-Room" gives the dynamics of the house a fresh perspective, piquing viewers' interest in the upcoming episode.

Also, MBC Entertainment reported that the jury members of Transit Love EXchange 3 asked the production team to stop screening episode 11 for them as they became extremely emotional watching it. The spectators' curiosity about what would happen next was piqued when one of the jury members was heard remarking, "My heart feels too heavy."

Fans went on X to speculate if it had anything to do with the contestants Dong-jin and Da-hye, who had previously dated each other for 13 years.

Every episode of Transit Love EXchange 3 navigates the intricacies of the cast's current relationships while providing a look into their history. Kim Ju-won, Seo Dong-jin, Cho Hwi-hyun, Kim Kwang-tae, Lee Hye-won, Lee Seo-kyung, Song Da-hye, and other well-known participants are among the show's significant cast members.

The show is directed by Kim In-ha and expertly hosted by Simon D, Lee Yong-jin, Kim Ye-won, and Yura.

For viewers in Korea, Transit Love EXchange 3 will premiere on TVING. International fans can watch the show on Viu.com and it may take 24 hours for the subtitles to be uploaded on the platform.

Transit Love EXchange 3 episode 11 will debut on TVING on Friday, February 23, at around 12 pm (KST), and it will also show on Viu every Friday.

