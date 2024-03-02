On Friday, March 1, the two latest episodes of the Korean reality dating show Transit Love 3 were released, revealing several new intriguing, emotional, and heartbreaking incidents that unfolded between the participants. Transit Love is a reality dating show where past couples are brought together as contestants.

However, the details on who is whose ex-partner remain unveiled, and the contestants either choose to take a second chance with the previous lover or shoot their shot at a new love life among the other participants. With its first two seasons garnering great attention from viewers, the third season kicked off in December 2023, and the show will consist of 16 episodes leading up to the finale in April 2024.

The two latest episodes have a lot in store for viewers. The past relationships of certain contestants were revealed to their fellow contestants. New people also entered the house, increasing the participants' circle.

Highlights from Transit Love 3 episodes 12 & 13

Episode 12

The reality dating show episode with the Transit Love 3 contestants huddled around to watch video clips showcasing the stories of the unrevealed ex-partners gathered at the house. The story that brought everyone to tears was the relationship video of Dongjin & Dahye. The two were revealed to have dated for about 13 years. They met when they were in their 10s and dated till they reached their 30s.

Naturally, the contestants were shocked at the long span of years they spent together. Everyone broke down as they saw clips of Dongjin and Dahye enjoying one another's company and were moved by their love for each other. Hyewon said they seemed like really nice people and worked amazingly with each other. Another contestant, Changjin, added that their love story broke his heart.

Another aspect of Dahye during the recent Transit Love 3 episodes that caught fans' eyes was her caring treatment of the new house members. For the latest episode, the Transit Love 3 cast saw two new faces: Minhyung and Jongeun. Minhyun is Sangjeong's ex, while Jongeun is Gwangtae's ex, and both of them are currently working as doctors.

Given that Jongeun was still getting used to the new space, Dahye not only went up to check on her but also explained everything happening in the house to keep her updated.

Episode 13

On the other hand, while the ex-partners keep getting pulled towards each other during several instances of the show, it seems like the contestants are finally beginning to move forward with a fresh love story.

Several fans pointed out that they could see a blossoming connection between Dahye and Changjin, as they not only seemed to have a good time on their lunch date but also casually flirted around the house.

Additionally, Hyewon seems to have moved on from her past relationship with contestant Hwihyun. Hyewon expressed her trust in the relationship she could build with Dongjin, and the two seemed to share several sweet exchanges that made fans swoon.

With several exciting incidents unfolding in Transit Love 3's latest episodes, fans can hardly wait to see what's in store for them next week.