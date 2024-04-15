BTS’ Jungkook opens an Instagram page for his dog Bam, becoming the fastest pet account to reach 1 million followers

BTS' Jungkook sent the internet into a frenzy as he finally opened up an Instagram account dedicated to his dog, Bam, on April 14, 2024. The new Instagram account, which has the moniker "Bam's dad," has seven posts of his Doberman along with a profile picture of the singer with his Bam. A clever pun on Bam's name, "Have a good BAM," is also included in the Instagram account description.

For the uninitiated, the word "Bam" means "night" in Korean, which the Please Don't Change singer used as a pun for the profile bio. The word also means "chestnut" in Korean, which was the reason for naming his puppy Bam due to the dark brown coat, resembling the night.

Furthermore, the BTS member initially had a different bio description, which had "Bark Bark Bark..." written 30 times. He then changed it to "Have a good BAM."

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's account for Bam becomes the fastest pet account to surpass 1 million followers

Fans had been wondering for a long whether Bam would get his personal Instagram account as Jungkook had once revealed his intentions of making an account for his pet via a Weverse livestream. This was after the 26-year-old BTS singer deleted his personal Instagram account (@jungkook.97), shocking his fandom.

Meanwhile, Jungkook revealed on Weverse on April 14, 2024, that he has set up an Instagram account for his dog Bam and wrote:

"I can't brag about myself now, so I should brag about my baby. I hope you have a great 'bam' (night). Bowwow_bam. Unity!!!!!!!!!" (as auto-translated by Weverse)

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time a K-pop star has dedicated an Instagram page to their pets. Previously, BLACKPINK's vocalist Rosé opened an account for her dog (@hank_says_hank), which gained over 1 million followers in 33 days. At the time of writing this, the On The Ground singer's pet account has 5 million followers and 58 posts. Hank is a special breed dog whom Rosé adopted in December 2020.

Another BLACKPINK member Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, opened an Instagram account for her pets (@lalala_lfamily), which surpassed 1 million followers in 7 days.

Furthermore, the Money rapper from Thailand owns several pets among which she has five cats named Leo, Luca, Lily, Louis, and Lego. The Thai rapper-singer also has a Doberman named Love who goes to Holicare Park Dog Centre in Seoul, the same dog care center as Jungkook's Bam.

Meanwhile, the BTS idol's account for his dog (@bowwow_bam) surpassed 2.4 million within 12 hours of opening. The Standing Next To You singer also owns two more Italian greyhounds—Song and Paeng— who live with his elder brother.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Jungkook owns three canines, Bam, Song, and Paeng. Earlier, he had a white Maltese named Gurewritum, who unfortunately passed away in 2021, at the age of 20. Since Gureum was his parents' dog, the American Doberman is Jungkook's first pet.

On August 31, 2021, during his birthday VLIVE (now Weverse), the K-pop idol posted pictures of his two greyhounds on Instagram. At that time, Bam was first seen as his mobile lock-screen backdrop. Bam first appeared in In the Soop BTS season 2 where the endearing equation between Bam and Jungkook was explored in great detail.

In other news, the youngest member of BTS is serving in the South Korean military as a Private First Class soldier. The musician enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, alongside his bandmate Park Jimin. Both of them were reportedly deployed to the 5th Infantry Division, where BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin has been serving as a Seargent.