“These are beautiful memories”: Fans reminisce BTS Jungkook’s epic run of 40 Weverse LIVEs in 2023 before his enlistment

In the wake of BTS member Jungkook's military enlistment on December 12, 2023, his fans walk down the memory lane of all the Weverse LIVE broadcasts he had in the year. As per X user and a fan, @Jungkook_SNS, the online user posted a compilation image of the Weverse LIVEs of the Standing Next To You singer and appreciated him for doing almost 40 livestreams for his fans.

As the Standing Next To You singer's car pulled into the Yeoncheon-gun military base in South Korea on the morning of December 12, he left behind a heartbroken fanbase that was grieving the farewell of his and his BTS members' enlistment.

Hence, as soon as fans came across the post on social media, they reacted, stating that these are beautiful memories that will help them wait for the members till 2025.

"This is how I may survive": Fans try to relive old days as they plan on rewatching Jungkook's LIVEs on Weverse

Earlier today, December 12, two images were shared on the BTS official social media account where Jimin and Jungkook were seen in one photo jokingly stroking each other's shorn heads. In the second picture, the pair is seen in casual clothing standing beside SUGA and J-Hope before enlisting in the military.

Fans have been going through emotional turmoil since RM and Taehyung enlisted on December 11. Hence, like bereaved partners, the ARMYs are ruffling through the archives collectively and sharing old memories of the BTS members on social media. Among these cherished memories are Jungkook's more than 40 Weverse Lives in 2023, where he danced in front of his fans, fell asleep as 6 million ARMYs watched it, cooked numerous times in front of them, danced, and had Karaoke nights via those Lives.

Moreover, Jungkook bared his heart and feelings to his ARMYs more than once, asking them to treat him like their best friend and allow him to share his days and joy with them. It is natural for the fans to get emotional over those treasured feelings and memories and rewatch those livestreams once again so that the dust doesn't pile up on those moments until 2025.

Meanwhile, the BTS idol had his last live session with ARMYs before he enlisted. After the Please Don't Change singer enlisted, his brother, Jeon Jung-Hyun, posted a touching message and a picture of Jungkook shaving his head on Instagram.

He wished his younger superstar brother well in the comment that went along with the photo, stating that it brought back memories of a decade ago. In addition, it seemed that this act was the last way for the singer to honor his heartfelt pledge to ARMYs about his hair.

The Standing Next To You singer teased fans in May 2023 through his Weverse LIVE about his impending enlistment, saying he would slowly shorten his hair to lessen the shock factor. He seemed to keep this promise, and ARMYs noticed his hair progressively growing shorter with every performance, and on Weverse LIVE, he did post that. Fans lauded Jungkook's commitment to the promise that he made to his fans.

In the meantime, as promised by the BTS idol that he has filmed a lot of content for his fans to enjoy till he is away, the teaser of his new remix of Standing Next To You track with Usher dropped on the night of December 12, 2023. The teaser displayed that the performance video will be released on December 15, 2023, at midnight (KST).